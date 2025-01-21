Mizzou Central

How to Watch: No. 24 Missouri Wrestling Hosts Arizona State

Everything you need to know about the Missouri Tigers hosting the Sun Devils, including information on television and radio broadcasts.

Izabelle Cool

Iowa State Cyclones Anthony Echemendia takes down Missouri Tigers' Josh Edmond during their 141-pound wrestling in the Big-12-conference showdown at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Ames, Iowa
Iowa State Cyclones Anthony Echemendia takes down Missouri Tigers' Josh Edmond during their 141-pound wrestling in the Big-12-conference showdown at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Ames, Iowa / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 24 Missouri wrestling (3-7, 2-1 Big 12) is coming off its first win in almost a month, defeating Utah Valley, 18-16. This victory was the Tiger's first since December 22, 2024, when they beat Binghamton, 19-15, and their first home dual win of the season.

Missouri will host the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-3, 1-2 Big 12) this Wednesday as part of their five-home dual stretch scheduled this month. Arizona State Athletics is in its first season as a part of the Big 12 Conference, which was voted on Aug. 4, 2023, and took effect in Aug. 2024. The Sun Devils won the 2024 Pac-12 Wrestling Championship title, and Richard Figueroa (125) was a 2024 NCAA Champion.

How to Watch: Missouri hosts Arizona State

Who: No. 24 Missouri (3-7, 2-1 Big 12) vs. Arizona State (4-3, 1-2 Big 12)
When: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Hearnes Center, Columbia, Mo.
Stream: UFC Fight Pass
Series: Arizona State leads 5-3-1.

Last Meeting:

On November 19, 2023, the then-ranked No. 3 Missouri wrestling team defeated No. 21. Arizona State 39-6. According to Missouri Athletics, the 33-point win was the largest over the Sun Devils in program history. At 184 pounds, Clayton Whiting defeated Tony Negron by a 15-3 major decision. Arizona State's only wins came at 133 pounds, where Julian Chlebove defeated Zeke Seltzer with a score of 6-4, and at 149 pounds, Kyle Parco bested Logan Gioffre with an 8-2 decision.

Last Time Out, Missouri

Missouri defeated Utah Valley 18-16 in a down-to-the-wire dual. The win came down to the 285-pound weight class, where freshman Jarrett Stoner faced off against Jack Forbes (UVU). Stoner won 5-1 after completing a takedown from Forbes's fumble of control over Stoner's legs.

Jake Crapps won in his first dual appearance at 133 pounds. Crapps had a three-point takedown late in the first period and finished the dual with another escape, takedown, and reversal, winning with a score of 9-2.

Missouri is 3-0 all-time against the Wolverines.

Last Time Out, Arizona State

The Sun Devils faced No. 17 Stanford (6-2, 0-1) on Sunday, Jan. 19, and lost the match with a score of 24-18. At 184 pounds, Shay Addison (ASU) had his highest-ranked win of his career on Sunday over No. 29 Tye Monteiro (Stanford) by a 10-7 decision.

The Sun Devils also won in the 125-pound, 165-pound, and heavyweight classes.

  • 125 | No. 2 Richard Figueroa (ASU) wins by forfeit
  • 165 | No. 12 Nicco Ruiz (ASU) over Zach Hanson (Stanford) by Technical Fall at 6:16
  • Heavyweight | No. 8 Cohlton Schultz (ASU) over No. 31 Peter Ming (Stanford) by a 10-7 decision

*Rankings from FloWrestling

Published
Izabelle Cool
IZABELLE COOL

Izabelle is a senior at the University of Missouri studying Sports Broadcast Journalism and Sociology. She's from Kansas City, Mo., and has covered wrestling for MizzouCentral since 2023. Previously, she covered wrestling, soccer, and tennis for the student newspaper The Maneater.

Home/Wrestling