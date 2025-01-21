How to Watch: No. 24 Missouri Wrestling Hosts Arizona State
No. 24 Missouri wrestling (3-7, 2-1 Big 12) is coming off its first win in almost a month, defeating Utah Valley, 18-16. This victory was the Tiger's first since December 22, 2024, when they beat Binghamton, 19-15, and their first home dual win of the season.
Missouri will host the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-3, 1-2 Big 12) this Wednesday as part of their five-home dual stretch scheduled this month. Arizona State Athletics is in its first season as a part of the Big 12 Conference, which was voted on Aug. 4, 2023, and took effect in Aug. 2024. The Sun Devils won the 2024 Pac-12 Wrestling Championship title, and Richard Figueroa (125) was a 2024 NCAA Champion.
How to Watch: Missouri hosts Arizona State
Who: No. 24 Missouri (3-7, 2-1 Big 12) vs. Arizona State (4-3, 1-2 Big 12)
When: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Hearnes Center, Columbia, Mo.
Stream: UFC Fight Pass
Series: Arizona State leads 5-3-1.
Last Meeting:
On November 19, 2023, the then-ranked No. 3 Missouri wrestling team defeated No. 21. Arizona State 39-6. According to Missouri Athletics, the 33-point win was the largest over the Sun Devils in program history. At 184 pounds, Clayton Whiting defeated Tony Negron by a 15-3 major decision. Arizona State's only wins came at 133 pounds, where Julian Chlebove defeated Zeke Seltzer with a score of 6-4, and at 149 pounds, Kyle Parco bested Logan Gioffre with an 8-2 decision.
Last Time Out, Missouri
Missouri defeated Utah Valley 18-16 in a down-to-the-wire dual. The win came down to the 285-pound weight class, where freshman Jarrett Stoner faced off against Jack Forbes (UVU). Stoner won 5-1 after completing a takedown from Forbes's fumble of control over Stoner's legs.
Jake Crapps won in his first dual appearance at 133 pounds. Crapps had a three-point takedown late in the first period and finished the dual with another escape, takedown, and reversal, winning with a score of 9-2.
Missouri is 3-0 all-time against the Wolverines.
Last Time Out, Arizona State
The Sun Devils faced No. 17 Stanford (6-2, 0-1) on Sunday, Jan. 19, and lost the match with a score of 24-18. At 184 pounds, Shay Addison (ASU) had his highest-ranked win of his career on Sunday over No. 29 Tye Monteiro (Stanford) by a 10-7 decision.
The Sun Devils also won in the 125-pound, 165-pound, and heavyweight classes.
- 125 | No. 2 Richard Figueroa (ASU) wins by forfeit
- 165 | No. 12 Nicco Ruiz (ASU) over Zach Hanson (Stanford) by Technical Fall at 6:16
- Heavyweight | No. 8 Cohlton Schultz (ASU) over No. 31 Peter Ming (Stanford) by a 10-7 decision
*Rankings from FloWrestling