No. 19 Missouri Wrestling Sweeps Weekend Slate

No. 19 Missouri opened the weekend trip with a 22–17 win over Arizona State on Thursday, Jan. 15, while on the team’s weekend trip away from Columbia. Despite the victory, the Tigers faced challenges, winning only five of the ten matches. However, two falls provided bonus points that helped secure the win.

No. 18 Missouri Tigers traveled to Utah on Saturday to face Utah Valley University (UVU). The Tigers held their lead throughout the dual, finishing with a 31-9 win.

At 125 pounds, No. 25 Mack Mauger opened the dual against No. 30 Bridger Ricks (UVU) with early pressure, building a 3–0 lead after the first period. Mauger remained steady throughout the bout, though a lack of offensive action resulted in a stall warning that allowed Ricks to close the gap slightly.



Despite the series of stalemates, Mauger controlled the pace by moving Ricks around the mat and ultimately secured a 7–1 decision.

At 133 pounds, Gage Walker faced No. 33 Geronimo Rivera (UVU), limiting Rivera’s offensive opportunities. Rivera earned an escape in the second period. Walker scored two escape points with 30 seconds remaining in the third period as both wrestlers continued to scramble defensively. Walker won with a 2–1 decision.

No. 18 Josh Edmond (149) was locked in an evenly contested matchup against No. 12 David Evans (UVU). Edmond scored an escape early in the second period to take the lead, but Evans answered with a late takedown to lead 3–1. Evans added another escape while searching for a second takedown. Edmond battled hard down the stretch but came up short, as Evans won 5–4.

At 165 pounds, James Conway provided momentum for the Tigers, pinning Zyon Trujillo (UVU) and earning a 12–3 win. At 174 pounds, No. 11 Cam Steed followed Conway with a dominant performance, defeating Hudson Rogers (UVU) by a 17–2 technical fall in the second period.

At 184 pounds, No. 2 Aeoden Sinclair defeated Caleb Uhlenhopp (UVU) 16–3, while No. 16 Evan Bates earned an 11–1 decision over No. 28 Kael Bennie (UVU) at 197 pounds. No. 25 Jared Stoner closed out the dual with a loss against Jack Forbes(UVU), 12-8.

Up next, Missouri hosts No. 5 Oklahoma State on Friday, Jan. 23. The match is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. CST.