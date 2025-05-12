Mizzou Wrestling Adds Keegan O'Toole to Coaching Staff
Shortly after the end of his collegiate wrestling career, the Missouri Tigers are adding former player Keegan O'Toole to their coaching staff.
O'Toole was a two-time national champion with the Tigers, winning individual titles in 2022 and 2023. He was also a multi-time All-American and won four conference championships during his time as a Tiger. O'Toole also won two world titles for Team USA in 2021 and 2023 at the 74-kilogram weight class.
The Hartland, Wisconsin native posted a 108-5 record during his five seasons in Columbia. He wrestled his first four seasons at the 165-pound weight class and bumped up to 174 for his final season.
O'Toole is now cemented as a Missouri great and will look to continue that success from the bench at the side of head coach Brian Smith. Smith has been the head coach of the Tigers since 1998.
"Keegan is an exceptional individual with a deep passion for wrestling and coaching," said Smith. "His dedication to Tiger Style and commitment to training for the Olympics will be incredibly inspiring for the wrestlers around him. Having someone with such a high wrestling IQ and loyalty on our staff will surely be a huge asset."
O'Toole knows the program better than most because of his last five years there and will look for that to translate to a coaching role. The successful Tiger wrestler should be well-equipped for the coaching position.
"I am so thankful for this opportunity to be able to give back to the program that gave me so much," said O'Toole. "I can't wait to be in these guys' corners pushing them to be great wrestlers, but even more important, great people. Tiger Style is a lifestyle, and I want to help young men embody that."