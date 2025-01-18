No. 24 Missouri Wrestling: Jarrett Stoner Clinches 18-16 Victory Against Utah Valley
No. 24 Missouri wrestling (3-7, 2-1 Big 12) defeated Utah Valley (5-5, 1-2 Big 12) on Friday, January 17, in a dual meet that began their way. The Tigers led 15-0 at intermission but began dropping matches as the dual went on.
The dual win came down to the heavyweights at 285 pounds with UVU in the lead 16-15. Freshman Jarrett Stoner went against Jack Forbes (UVU). The two wrestlers struggled to gain control over the other until the second period when Stoner got a takedown due to Forbes's fumble of control of Stoner's ankle. Stoner kept his hold to get a minute of riding time and rode out the rest of the third period despite another stalemate called. Stoner won 5-1 as the crowd erupted at Missouri's first home win of January.
At 125 pounds, No. 31 Gage Walker got his tenth win of the season over Bridger Ricks Jr. (UVU) 6-3, with the riding time point given at the end of the match. Walker got two stall calls, but he stayed aggressive to keep Ricks Jr. on the mat, and despite a late reversal for Ricks Jr. Walker held onto his lead.
In the first unranked match-up of the night, Jake Crapps (133) wrestled Kase Mauger (UVU). Crapps got a three-point takedown late in the first period and attempted to get attacks on Mauger's legs through the second period but remained 3-0 at the end of the period. Crapps went into the third period with an escape and takedown. He responded to Mauger's reversal with a reversal and won 9-2.
No. 17 Josh Edmond (141) had the first upset of the night over No. 13 Haiden Drury (UVU). Edmond got an early takedown and one more in the first period as Drury kept attempting to get a shot to no avail. Edmond received a stall warning early in the second period and another one, making it 7-5 as the clock wound down in the third period. Edmond won 7-5.
Zeke Seltzer kept the Tigers rolling in his match with Smokey McClure (UVU). The first period was scoreless, but Seltzer responded with a quick escape in the second period. Seltzer looked for an opening for a quick and fast attack while hand-wrestling against McClure. The perfect moment came when Seltzer got the three-point takedown late in the second and another in the third period. Seltzer won 8-2.
James Conway won the last match for Missouri before intermission over Ryker Fullmer. Fullmer got an early takedown, but Conway responded with a takedown of his own to tie the match. At the end of the second, the two were tied 5-5. Conway responded with an escape at the beginning of the third period, followed by another takedown. Conway won 9-6.
At 165 pounds, No. 4 Terrell Barraclough (UVU) defeated Joel Mylin 3-0 despite Mylin's efforts to stay on top through the match. Following the loss, the Tigers began to struggle against the Wolverines with losses at 174, 184 and 197 pounds.
- 174 | Mark Takara (UVU) over Logan Cole, pin 1:05
- 184 | Caleb Uhlenhopp (UVU) over Jeremy Jakowitsch, 10-0 major decision
- 197 | Kael Bennie (UVU) over Jesse Cassatt, 9-5
Up Next
Missouri wrestling will host Arizona State on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. CST. The dual will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.