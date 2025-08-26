What Former All-Meac Player Said at NC State Fall Camp
The Wolfpack gained an All-MEAC performer this past offseason in linebacker AJ Richardson. The junior linebacker is making the transition from the FCS to FBS this season and is more than ready for the opportunity.
Richardson has stood out to coaches so far in fall camp, but it may be hard for him to see consistent playing time as the current linebacker duo of Caden Fordham and Sean Brown should be the Mike and Will linebackers.
The former Norfolk State Spartan led the MEAC in tackles a season ago and took time to speak to the media on Monday.
Watch Richardson’s Press Conference here
Below is a partial transcript of Richardson’s press conference
Richardson Transcript
Q: What do you feel like you’ve done this whole fall camp to really set yourself apart?
Richardson: “Really just preparation. The mental side of the game. Being mentally prepared for all things whether I’m in whether I’m not in, I'm in regardless. So if I’m on the sideline, I’m getting mental reps. Those mental reps are just like game reps and then preparation. We always say here that the separation is in the preparation. So my preparation has been I feel top-tier. So that translates to the field.”
Q: How tough was it not really being able to do spring camp?
Richardson: I didn’t focus on what I could not do. I focused on what I could do. So like I said, the mental side was big for me. I participated in everything as if I was on the field. And I relied on my high power. Everything was just fine I just focused on what I could do, focused on the meetings, what I could do in the meetings and participate in the meetings as best I could and really attended to the things that we were putting in the game plan.”
Q: What’s the journey been like to be able to play in Carter-Finley stadium
Richardson: It’s been a blessing. Like it’s nothing short of a blessing. I can’t complain about anything. I won’t complain about anything, but just being able to be here back in North Carolina is a big blessing to be in the state that I grew up in is just a blessing. I’m excited to play at Carter-Finley.”
Q: What are some of the ACC amenities that you’ve come to welcome after being at Norfolk state.
Richardson: “Definitely just everything, resources, the locker room, the facilities, the weight room is one of the biggest ones ... So, one is definitely the weight room.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.