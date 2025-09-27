What Jerry Deng Brings to NC State’s Frontcourt This Season
RALEIGH — The NC State men's basketball roster is a completely rebuilt bunch. First-year head coach Will Wade attacked the transfer portal in an effort to make good on his promise to compete right out of the gate with the Wolfpack.
Wade filled his roster with several talented transfers from other high-major programs, as well as some players from McNeese State, the program that he came over from. The team began officially practicing in late September with sights set on a high finish in the ACC standings. The coach even thinks the team is better than his initial expectations.
One of the key transfers is forward Jerry Deng, who came over from Florida State. Having seen much of the ACC during his time with the Seminoles, Deng brings a unique blend of versatility and confidence to the Wolfpack that might help put the team over the top.
A Versatile Option
On the initial roster, NC State listed Deng as 6-foot-9 and 230 pounds. Florida State listed him as 220 pounds and after seeing the forward practice for the Wolfpack, it's evident that bulking him up was part of the Wolfpack training staff's plan. Deng's most unique strength could be his shooting ability. In the 2024-25 season with the Seminoles, the forward shot 37% from 3-point range and proved he could be a reliable option despite his size.
- "I would say I'm a do-it-all kid. Get a rebound, push it, be able to shoot the ball, make easy reads," Deng said. "Just make life easier for my teammates and be able to guard almost every position."
Deng's form was impressive in the opening practice. The blend of his shooting ability with his athleticism and solid ball-handling might have him pushing for a spot higher in the NC State rotation alongside forwards Darrion Williams and Ven-Allen Lubin.
Familiarity with the Conference
Deng was one of three transfers who arrived in Raleigh with ACC experience. Lubin played for both Notre Dame and North Carolina before joining the Wolfpack, while Quadir Copeland went to Syracuse for two years before joining Wade at McNeese. Deng is confident that all of the tests those veterans have faced should help the team in conference play.
- "Just being in the ACC, just knowing how physical it is, how up-and-down it is, you can prepare your teammates for that," Deng said. "... I definitely think it's an edge for us."
The forward will certainly add a unique dynamic to the Wolfpack roster and could be in for a breakout season in his third year as a college player.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.