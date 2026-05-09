3 Position Groups That Could Make or Break NC State's 2026 Football Season

RALEIGH — NC State football sustained some significant losses through the transfer portal and with players exhausting their eligibility, forcing the staff to rebuild different parts of the roster. With spring practices in the rearview and the program speeding toward fall camp, there's a sense of more confidence around the facility, in large part because of a fairly impressive transfer class.

To get head coach Dave Doeren over the 10-win benchmark finally , the Wolfpack needs three key position groups to fire on all cylinders during the 2026 season. While the importance of junior quarterback CJ Bailey can't be understated, there are other parts of the roster that could make or break the entire year with their performances, chemistry and production. What are they?

Wide receivers

NC State WR Joshisa "JoJo" Trader stretches during a practice with the Wolfpack during the spring term. | Photo credit: @joshisathe1 (X)

Key names: Joshisa Trader (Miami transfer), Keenan Jackson, Victor Snow (Buffalo transfer), Davion Dozier (Appalachian State transfer), Chance Robinson (Miami transfer)

NC State's new group of wide receivers is a major point of discussion, largely because Bailey is back for another season with the program. The position group was completely reloaded in the transfer portal with key players like Trader, Snow and Dozier, but the team also brought in other pieces to potentially supplement or outclass that group in camp with untapped potential.

The offensive depth chart is loaded with unknowns, but finding a way to get production out of a wideout room full of those questions is critical for the Wolfpack. The staff is banking on Bailey chemistry with the two Miami transfers from their youth football days turning into on-field chemistry at the college level in Raleigh. If that happens, look out. If not, it could be a long year for the passing offense.

Offensive line

Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack huddle during the first half of the game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Key names: T Teague Andersen, C Spike Sowells, T Jimarion McCrimon (East Carolina transfer), G Daniel Cruz (Texas transfer)

Protecting Bailey was an area of strength through most of the 2025 season, but most of the offensive line is gone. Outside of Andersen and Sowells, it will be a mostly new group, with transfer left tackle Jimarion McCrimon in line for a massive role watching the quarterback's blind side.

If offensive line coach Garett Tujague can find the best possible combination during fall camp, NC State will have a leg up early in the season on some of the other programs in the conference. If not, things could get ugly against the top defenses for the second straight season.

Cornerbacks

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack cornerback Ii Brian Nelson (7) breaks up a pass to Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kk Smith (11) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Key names: Brian Nelson, Ondre Evans (Georgia transfer), Jackson Vick, Ty White (UNC transfer), Caden Gordon

NC State's secondary lost some of its best pieces to graduation and the NFL draft process after the 2025 season. Now, a lot of the pressure falls on Nelson to fill the shoes of Devon Marshall as the group's leader in his second season with the Wolfpack. Nelson was a ball hawk when he was with North Texas, but struggled at different points of his first year in Raleigh.

There are also several unknowns in the secondary, especially at cornerback. Evans was once a coveted recruit for the Wolfpack, who started his career with Georgia. NC State will need to find something the Bulldogs couldn't in his injury-riddled first season and lost second year in Athens.