3 Standouts From NC State's Weekend Series at Virginia Tech

RALEIGH — NC State baseball had a rare three-game week, with just one series on the road against Virginia Tech. In dire need of a series win, the Wolfpack couldn't muster what it needed to in the third game of the weekend after splitting the first two matchups against the Hokies. Even so, several Pack players stood out from the rest of the roster throughout the three-game set.

It was a trio from the Pack that showed up in key moments over the course of the weekend, still managing to salvage one win from what proved to be a difficult three days away from Doak Field, where the team will return Tuesday. Who were they?

CF Ty Head

OF Ty Head dives into home plate to score a run during No. 14 NC State's 6-4 loss to No. 3 Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga., on March 28, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Series Stats: 5-11, 4 R, 4 RBI, HR (12)

Head was one of the consistent members of the lineup over the course of the weekend for the Wolfpack, tallying five hits in 11 at-bats. His impact in the Saturday victory was massive, despite the game being significantly disjointed as the teams battled adverse weather conditions. Head mashed his 12th home run of the season, but his highlight of the series came in the outfield Sunday.

The outfielder made one of the most spectacular defensive plays of the season for NC State, covering an enormous amount of ground in left-center field to make a diving catch and secure an out that likely prevented a run for the Hokies. Even though the Pack went on to lose the game, Head wasn't the reason why.

LF Rett Johnson

Freshman left fielder Rett Johnson runs the bases in NC State's win over Lafayette at March 7, 2026 at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Series Stats: 5-11, 2 SB, 4 R, 3 BB

Head's running mate in left field continues to put together a truly special freshman season for the Wolfpack, as Johnson tallied another five hits over the weekend. The contact-hitting outfielder finds ways to get on base for his team no matter what and scored three runs during Saturday's victory.

Johnson's 61 hits lead NC State with just a few weeks left in the season. He also possesses the best batting average of any regular member of the lineup, hitting a dominant .433 on the year.

RHP Ryder Garino

That is a career best seven strike outs for Ryder Garino.



He is through three scoreless innings and has retired all nine batters he has faced. pic.twitter.com/eK37YRucLX — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) April 25, 2026

The NC State bullpen is getting a ton from Garino, a transfer from South Carolina. He was a key part of Saturday's victory, earning three innings of work against the Hokies. He hung in the game and struck out seven batters, tallying a new career high.

Garino's efforts were critical and also helped the sophomore dip his ERA to just 2.96 on the year, giving him one of the best marks for any Wolfpack pitcher.