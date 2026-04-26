Wolfpack Bounces Back in Blacksburg: Stats and Observations

NC State baseball put forth a poor performance at the plate in its 4-0 loss to Virginia Tech in the Friday opener of the three-game series, placing far more pressure on itself in the next two games. The Wolfpack answered the call with a 14-7 victory over the Hokies in Saturday's very disjointed game, largely because of some seriously adverse weather conditions.

Head coach Elliott Avent helped his squad navigate through a pair of stoppages, including a rain delay and a lightning delay. After falling behind 5-2 in the first two innings, the Wolfpack responded with some crooked numbers, getting monster offensive performances from outfielder Ty Head , first baseman Chris McHugh and designated hitter Dalton Bargo, who drove in nine of the 14 runs.

Wolfpack lineup and stats

Rain or shine, that's a Wolfpack WIN! pic.twitter.com/oUhJvnAzuu — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) April 25, 2026

LF Rett Johnson: 2-5, 3 R, BB 2B Luke Nixon: 3-5, 2 R, RBI, HR (6) SS Mikey Ryan: 2-3, R, RBI, BB -- PR/SS Christian Serrano: 0-1, R, K CF Ty Head: 3-5, 3 R, 3 RBI, HR (12) 1B Chris McHugh: 1-4, R, 3 RBI, BB, K RF/3B Sherman Johnson: 1-4, R, BB, 2 K DH Dalton Bargo: 1-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR (6) 3B Wyatt Peifer: 0-1, BB -- PH Andrew Wiggins: 0-1, K -- RF Brayden Fraasman: 1-2, K C Drew Lanphere: 1-5, 2 RBI, 3 K

LHP Cooper Consiglio: 4 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 5 K

RHP Ryder Garino: 3 IP, 7 K, W (3-2)

RHP Anderson Nance: 2 IP, H, 3 K

Key observations

Home runs on the radar. ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/i8vbjOTtKk — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) April 25, 2026

Consiglio didn't put forth his best effort for the Pack, but he did just enough to keep things in control while also spelling the bullpen from another heavy workday. The real star of the day for the NC State staff was reliever Ryder Garino, a transfer from South Carolina who continues to excel after getting more work in the last few weeks of the season.

Garino came in for Consiglio in the fifth inning and cruised through the wet weather for three innings, striking out seven Hokies to set a new career high. His efforts in the middle of the game earned him the win, his third of the season. He handed the baton to the always-steady Anderson Nance, who hunkered down and finished the game off without giving up a run.

That is a career best seven strike outs for Ryder Garino.



He is through three scoreless innings and has retired all nine batters he has faced. pic.twitter.com/eK37YRucLX — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) April 25, 2026

Head and Bargo each mashed two-run home runs to help the Wolfpack keep pace and eventually break open the game against one of the poorer pitching staffs in the ACC. Head's improved power continued to be a revelation for NC State, as his homer marked his 12th of the season. The talented outfielder is just one year removed from hitting four long balls.

NC State still needs to find a way to win the series and steal a Sunday win. The offense turning things around bodes well for making that happen.