3 Wolfpack Prospects Who Could Be First-Round NFL Draft Prospects in the Future

RALEIGH — NC State football hasn't had a first-round NFL Draft selection since 2022, with two players going on the third day of the event in 2026. Still, the program has a history of producing high-end professionals, especially since head coach Dave Doeren took over 13 seasons ago.

While the team lost some key pieces to the draft and as undrafted free agents, NC State might have some future stars, both for the Wolfpack and as NFL players already in the facility in Raleigh. A lot needs to go right for this crop of talented members of the Pack, but if the stars align, they could be the next first-round selections.

QB CJ Bailey, Junior

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

By deciding to return for a junior season at NC State, CJ Bailey gave himself a chance to become one of the most recognized and beloved quarterbacks in school history. The Miami native already showed flashes of greatness in his first two years with the Wolfpack and could be ready to put it all together in year three.

Bailey threw for 3,105 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while rushing for six touchdowns in his first season as the true starter for the Pack, as he took over the role later in 2024 during his freshman year.

C Spike Sowells, Sophomore

Spike Sowelles runs a drill during football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024 at Male High School. | Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The last first-round pick to come out of NC State was an offensive lineman: Ikem Ekwonu. Interior offensive lineman Spike Sowells was the program's top recruit in the 2025 class, arriving in Raleigh as a four-star center. As a freshman, Sowells instantly became one of the most reliable linemen on the roster, playing guard for more than half of the 2025 season.

The primary reasoning for Sowells having a shot to be the next NC State great and first-round selection is time. After already proving himself to be a quality option at guard, he'll likely play center for the next two seasons in Raleigh, potentially emerging as one of the best in the ACC if all goes well.

Safety Tristan Teasdell, Sophomore

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Tristan Teasdell (19) intercepts the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This might be a bit more of a reach because the tape is limited, but it's another situation where time could be crucial. Tristan Teasdell played in a limited capacity as a freshman, filling in at safety as the Wolfpack's secondary continued to get decimated by injuries throughout the 2025 campaign.

Still, the confident youngster showed solid ball skills and was a coachable option for Doeren and safeties coach Charlton Warren. If he stays on that trajectory and grows into his body more, the potential is there.