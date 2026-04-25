Where the 2026 Draft Class Stands in NC State History

RALEIGH — As is customary this time of year, hundreds of college football players heard their names called during the NFL draft ceremonies and immediately started the next chapter of their football journeys. For two NC State players, that was the case, as they were all picked on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, moving on from the program that forged them on the gridiron.

For Justin Joly, Brandon Cleveland and Cian Slone, the legacy left behind is a strong one despite spending just one season together as a trio. NC State has a history of producing underrated draft classes, especially since Dave Doeren took over as the program's head coach 13 years ago. How does this draft class stack up against some of Doeren's other groups?

Where they were selected

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; The 2026 NFL Draft Theater stage at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

TE Justin Joly: Pick 152, Round 5

DT Brandon Cleveland: Pick 229, Round 7

No first rounders again

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The 2026 class marked the fourth-straight NC State group of draftees without a first-round pick. The last Wolfpack player to be selected in the first round was offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu in 2022, with the next three drafts all being barren when it came to the top round. Joly and Co. weren't expected to change that, instead continuing a trend of flying under the radar.

NC State has been prone to stretches without first-round talents in the past, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the 8-5 team didn't produce a player viewed that strongly by NFL scouts. A former Wolfpack player did go in the first round, as K.C. Concepcion was selected by the Cleveland Browns at No. 24. The wide receiver played two seasons at NC State before finishing his collegiate career at Texas A&M.

Improvements?

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The 2026 draft class marked a significant improvement in the quantity of draft picks for NC State, but the bar was fairly low. Offensive lineman Anthony Belton was the only player selected from the Wolfpack in 2025, going in the second round to the Green Bay Packers. With _ players picked in 2026, the depth of the class improved massively.

The Wolfpack consistently hangs around three to four draft picks each year since Doeren took over 13 seasons ago. There were outliers over the years, with the 2018 and 2019 classes being some of the best in program history in terms of depth. Those days are gone for now, but NC State looks to be making steps in the right direction. Only time will tell just how effective the newest crop of Pack Pros is at the next level.

Undrafted stars

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

NC State will more than likely have several players signed as undrafted free agents. The group of players most likely to sign contracts quickly after the draft includes cornerback Devon Marshall, edge rusher Cian Slone, linebacker Caden Fordham and other members of the 2025 Wolfpack roster.