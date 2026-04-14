A Pair of Frontcourt Players NC State Should Consider Keeping

RALEIGH — Justin Gainey and NC State are busy working the transfer portal window as the new coach tries to rebuild Wolfpack men's basketball following the up-and-down 2025-26 season and Will Wade's sudden departure. Things will look much different around the program moving forward, with Gainey bringing a completely different approach and strategy for his alma mater.

While the early moves in the portal have been focused on guard play, such as adding Christian Hammond from Santa Clara, any success NC State has in its first season under Gainey is largely dependent on how the new coach builds out his frontcourt. That process could get started immediately if the new staff decides to keep a pair of frontcourt players still on the roster.

Musa Sagnia

Feb 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Musa Sagnia (13) shoots against Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated N.C. State 118-77. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

With a dire need for more size on his undersized roster, Will Wade explored international options at the last minute, ultimately landing on Musa Sagnia, a 6-foot-10 forward from the Gambia who previously played professionally in Spain. The big man joined the Pack in the final days of the add window for rosters in the fall, arriving quickly without visiting the program before.

The move didn't prove to be the saving grace Wade hoped it would be, although Sagnia did show some ability on the defensive end that made him a valuable member of the rotation on a matchup-to-matchup basis. Gainey, who wants to build his version of the Pack around toughness and athleticism, as well as positional size, might still see some value in Sagnia after his up-and-down rookie season at NC State.

Jan 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Musa Sagnia (13) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The offensive shortcomings and lack of noticeable improvement might deter Gainey and his staff, but Sagnia could be a fairly cheap option compared to some of the numbers being thrown around in the early days of the portal window to players 6-foot-10 or taller. At the very worst, Sagnia would fill a similar role in the 2026-27 season, offering NC State a depth option in the frontcourt.

Zymicah Wilkins

Christ School's Zymicah Wilkins moves toward the hoop as Caiden Brzozka guards, December 12, 2023. | Angela Wilhelm/Asheville Citizen Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

After originally being recruited as an in-state four-star by Kevin Keatts, forward Zymicah Wilkins decided to stick it out with Wade, ultimately redshirting to maintain his eligibility moving forward. Wilkins was one of the three current players to attend Gainey's introductory press conference , signifying some level of interest in returning.

Wilkins made massive changes to his body while he redshirted and could be in line for a role off the bench in his second collegiate season, so long as he proves to Gainey he is worth keeping around. As a potential stretch-four option, there's a ceiling worth looking at with Wilkins.