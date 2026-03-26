RALEIGH – Despite denying rumors of a potential reunion, Will Wade broke his word and, in many ways, remained the same coach he was when he was exiled from the sport for a year. Wade chose to return to LSU on Thursday, according to multiple reports. The decision came after meetings between Wade, NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan and other members of the school administration on Wednesday.

In his only season at NC State, Wade led the program to a 20-14 record, reaching the NCAA Tournament’s First Four round in Dayton, Ohio, as an 11-seed, where it lost to Texas for the second time of the year. Immediately, the coach stated he’d been thinking about where NC State was going next. Evidently, none of those plans came to fruition. Wade will join LSU when the job officially opens, according to reports.

A decision from the shadows

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade walks the court during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After a loss in the ACC Tournament to Virginia, Wade was asked outright whether he was considering LSU, as rumors from Baton Rouge had reached members of the Raleigh media. He vehemently denied the rumors, boldly stating that he was going to “win big at NC State,” quelling some of the concern within the NC State fan base about a potential move.

Ultimately, that proved to be nothing but fairy dust, as the mercurial and highly unpredictable coach couldn’t resist the allure of the SEC and his former home in the Bayou of Louisiana. Several factors likely came into play in Wade’s decision, beyond the basic financial situation. The Tigers appeared to blindside NC State with their push and promises of significant NIL resources, according to several different reports.

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade speaks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Part of that pitch stemmed from rumors that McNeese State athletic director Heath Schroyer would be joining the new athletic administration at LSU. That fact was notable because Schroyer was a pivotal part of the decision to bring Wade to McNeese for his redemption tour and two-year stint in Lake Charles, La. The Tigers were trying to get the band back together. Schroyer ended up securing the position and will be Wade's direct supervisor, effectively separating LSU basketball from the rest of the athletic department in Baton Rouge.

Sweeping changes with North Carolina and other power conference programs forced LSU’s hand, as the coaching carousel was about to reach a fever pitch. It was evident that Wade was their guy from the second Matt McMahon and the Tigers finished yet another season poorly, with the school looking to get out of its deal with its current head coach to pave the way for Wade.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wade’s exit is a massive disappointment for NC State, which invested heavily in its new head coach. However, there was always a risk with Wade, who developed a reputation as someone who bolted places too early when he left VCU hastily for the LSU job the first time. Now, he’s done it to the Wolfpack, which must pick up the pieces for a second-straight season.

When he arrived in Raleigh, Wade made promises of a "reckoning for college basketball." Instead, he made one First Four and bolted. Boo Corrigan and the rest of the NC State athletic department go from here remains to be seen, but several names are already becoming popular on social media. Wade was introduced as the Wolfpack's head coach 366 days ago.