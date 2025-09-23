ACC Makes Major Change To Football Scheduling Policy
RALEIGH — Following moves made by the other power conferences, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips announced that the conference would be moving to a nine-game conference schedule and require programs to play a minimum of 10 games against power conference opponents.
While some coaches in the conference weren't enthusiastic about the potential change before it came to fruition, NC State head coach Dave Doeren expressed support for the change over the last few weeks as discussions intensified.
Commissioner Phillips stated that the conference's athletic directors voted "overwhelmingly" to implement the new scheduling policy.
Some schools in the ACC will play eight conference games in 2026 due to pre-existing games on the calendar, while others will play nine. In 2027, 16 of the 17 teams will play nine conference games. After the SEC made the decision to move to nine conference games in 2026, it seemed inevitable that the ACC would follow suit and all four power conferences would be aligned.
Doeren's Call for Nine Games
Earlier in September, Doeren was asked several times about his views on the scheduling system in place.
- "I know that we're in a different situation than Clemson and Georgia Tech and some of these teams that have an automatic SEC rivalry game. And so they have a different argument than I do," Doeren said Thursday. "The year that we had COVID, and all we played was conference games except for one. I love that. I love playing as many conference games as we can. But there's two sides to it, you know? And there's 17 teams that have a stake in how we do this."
The Wolfpack jumped ahead of the rest of the conference and found a unique workaround for the requirement. Because of the expansion of the ACC, the team determined it wouldn't see some opponents, like Virginia, for several seasons. Doeren and the administration scheduled a matchup against the Cavaliers as a non-conference matchup, giving the Wolfpack nine "ACC" games in 2025 in addition to a matchup with Notre Dame.
- "For our team, we know who Virginia is, right? If you go play at BYU or Texas Tech or somebody like that, you're starting from scratch," Doeren said. "Even when we don't play UVA, we see them on film a lot. So at least we know their team. So there's some carryover there."
The Notre Dame Issue
The ACC's relationship with FBS-Independent Notre Dame complicated the initial talks about moving to nine conference games. Despite remaining unaffiliated with the ACC, Notre Dame rotates through opponents from the conference each season.
As Doeren indicated, some schools like Clemson and Georgia Tech have built in rivalry matchups with SEC programs that are played every year. With some years set up for Notre Dame matchups in addition to those non-conference annual rivalry games, those schools could be at a disadvantage moving forward.
However, the ACC, like the SEC, made the move to better position itself and its member institutions for success and potential to make the College Football Playoff.
