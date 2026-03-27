All Signs Point to a Return For Zoe Brooks

RALEIGH — When Zamareya Jones opted for the transfer portal, it became even more important for NC State to retain a handful of other key players, most notably junior guard Zoe Brooks. Now, all signs point to Brooks coming back to the Wolfpack for her senior season, looking for one last shot at a run through the NCAA Tournament similar to the one she embarked on in 2024 with coach Wes Moore.

In her third year with the Wolfpack, Brooks averaged 16 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists, while also taking on a much larger role in leading the team as the most experienced player in the program. Why is there reason to believe the junior is staying in Raleigh for her final year?

Running it back?

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) dribbles the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the first quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The initial indication of Brooks' return came from an Instagram post by the talented guard, which included two hashtags that strongly pointed to her coming back for another year: #backsoon and #year4loading. The following morning, both On3 and 247Sports reported that Brooks was expected to return to the Wolfpack for her senior season. Then, Wolfpack alumnus and ESPN commentator Debbie Antonelli chimed in on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"She told me personally that she is staying! She has improved every year on and off the court," Antonelli wrote in an X post.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) drives the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

There was a feeling of unfinished business for both Brooks and her coach following the team's loss to Michigan in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The guard suffered an ankle injury in the first round win over Tennessee, forcing her out against one of the most potent offensive teams in the country, the Wolverines. All she could do was watch as Michigan picked the Wolfpack apart.

"Hated it for her," Moore said after the loss. "You only have four years and four opportunities like this, so I hated for her season to end like that. Obviously, I hated it for our team because they do, they depend on her a lot. She's a leader for us. So that was tough, but again, it's a team sport, and you've got to figure out a way to overcome.”

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) shoots a free throw during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images