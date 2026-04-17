An Underrated Position Group on NC State's Defense Heading Into 2026

RALEIGH — With spring practices in the rearview, NC State football is done with the first phase of the 2026 season. The Wolfpack made major additions to the defensive side of the roster in the transfer portal after losing the majority of the key contributors from last season's defense to graduation and to other programs. However, things might be working out well.

Both head coach Dave Doeren and defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot , now entering his second season with the Wolfpack, expressed confidence in the rebuild of NC State's linebacker corps through the portal and even through freshmen recruitment. Eliot's shift of the Pack's scheme took time to adjust to, but he now looks to have the right pieces to the puzzle, meaning the linebacker corps may go from question mark to pleasant surprise.

What makes the linebacker group a potential surprise strength?

NC State defensive coordinator DJ Eliot speaks to his team on the sideline before a game in 2025. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Both Eliot and Doeren have backgrounds coaching linebackers. NC State also shifted its coaching staff slightly to make former program star-turned position coach Isaiah Moore the lead position coach for the Wolfpack's inside linebackers, while Eliot takes on the outside linebackers for the most part. That helped when recruiting key players from the portal who knew Moore's reputation.

One of those additions was Raul "Popo" Aguirre , a transfer from Miami who joined NC State not long after playing in the College Football Playoff run for the Hurricanes. Aguirre got strong reviews from new teammates and coaches alike, potentially filling one of the major voids left by one of the three linebackers who left the program after the 2025 season.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State lost Caden Fordham and Sean Brown to graduation, while Kenny Soares Jr. opted to leave the Wolfpack to reunite with Pat Fitzgerald at Michigan State after beginning his career at Northwestern. AJ Richardson was the lone returning linebacker who got extensive work in his few starts during the 2025 season, as he battled injuries that derailed his year.

That forced Eliot, Doeren and Moore to explore the portal for experience rather than anything else. The Wolfpack landed on Aguirre and Da'Kaari Nelson from Penn State, who got most of his work on special teams, but saw what it took to succeed in the Big 10. Landing two high-major linebackers should help smooth the transition at the position after losing three key players.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker DaKaari Nelson (8) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Doeren raved about the progress of some of his freshmen across the roster, but did take time to focus on some of the linebackers who joined the program in December. Jordan Moreta, a New Jersey native, and Ziggy Moore from Pittsburgh both stood out during spring practices, according to the head coach, which bodes well for their potential.

With Aguirre, Nelson and Richardson handling the brunt of the snaps, NC State should have a solid corps of linebackers that could fly under the radar heading into the 2026 season. A lot will have to go right, with the biggest thing being Aguirre and Nelson's jump from role players to stars of the defense going swimmingly. All signs seem to indicate that it could be possible.