DJ Eliot Sees Progress in NC State Defense This Spring

RALEIGH — Now in his second offseason as the defensive coordinator for NC State, DJ Eliot is starting to see things come together for the Wolfpack on his side of the football field. Another year in his scheme, as well as the ability to bring in players who fit it, helped as the program wrapped up spring camp over the weekend.

When he arrived, things weren't ideal for Eliot and the Wolfpack defense. While he still believes there's tons of room to grow for the defense, Eliot feels much more confident about the group in 2026 than he did a year ago. The combination of returning production, new veteran transfers, and comfort level with the system could help the Pack be a formidable defense in 2026.

What Eliot had to say

Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; The North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet rests on the bench during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

With the team nearing the end of a month of practice stretching from the end of February to the end of March, Eliot fielded questions about his defense for the first time in 2026. The veteran defensive coordinator had a very different feeling about his group's progress during this spring than he did a season ago, but that was the expectation with a year to settle in with the Wolfpack under his belt.

"We've had a great spring. I'm really excited about a lot of these guys," Eliot said. "We've been able to take a defense from year one to year two and make some big improvements. The guys have bought in, they're playing hard. We've got a lot of enthusiasm out there, even with the new guys."

NC State linebacker Raul "Popo" Aguirre prepares for spring practice with the Wolfpack in March 2026. | Photo Credit: @lRaulAguirre on X

With transfers like Popo Aguirre at linebacker and Harvey Dyson at defensive end joining the program, Eliot feels like he has his players, rather than a group he inherited and put together on the fly during the spring portal a year ago. That's allowed him to coach at a different level, helping develop more of a defensive identity than the team had in 2025.

"We've really been able to develop a culture and cohesion with those guys," Eliot said. "I'm really excited where we're at. We've got a lot to go. We're a long way away... It's a 180 (from last year)."

NC State defensive coordinator DJ Eliot speaks to his team on the sideline before a game in 2025. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

The 180 Eliot spoke about was the best representation the coordinator could come up with when describing just how different spring camp has been for the defense. Eliot inherited mostly players from Tony Gibson's unit after he left for Marshall, forcing him to completely teach his multiple scheme from the ground up. That came with major growing pains. Those aren't happening in 2026.

"We're able to build off some of the things we did last year," Eliot said. "Not only that, but we have video of us doing it, so we're able to give them a picture. A picture is worth a 1,000 words in teaching... We've had great meetings, we've had great practice. I like where we're at."