NC State Defensive Coach Gets Praise From Player
One of North Carolina State's defensive assistants received some serious praise from a member of his position group early in fall camp. Isaiah Moore serves as one of the Wolfpack's quality control coaches and as an assistant linebacker coach.
Wolfpack fans likely recognize the name, as Moore was a standout player for NC State for five years, with his career as a member of the Wolfpack ending in 2022.
Moore returned to the Wolfpack as a volunteer assistant in 2024 after a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.
The Praise
The praise for Moore came from transfer linebacker Kenny Soares Jr., who came over from Northwestern after Moore diligently recruited him out of the transfer portal. Soares was asked what attracted him most when evaluating the NC State program.
"Probably the fact that coach Isaiah Moore was really adamant," Soares said. "He called me pretty much every day until it was over. Out of the portal, I feel like it made the most comfortable coming over a lot of other places."
Soares was one of several linebackers brought in by defensive coordinator DJ Eliot and Moore out of the transfer portal. Five linebackers, including presumptive starter Tra Thomas, came to NC State during the offseason.
The assistant received a rave review from one of his new pupils in Soares.
"It's been great. (Moore) playing here as a linebacker ... He played my position and now he came back and now he's coaching me as inside backer," Soares said. "You just can't really beat in my opinion because (Moore), he was one of the best players to come through here."
Moore's Path Back To Raleigh
After a brief stint in the NFL, Moore ended up back where he belonged in Raleigh. While playing for NC State as an undergraduate, Moore found a calling as a coach in addition to his duties as a player. He worked as an assistant at Carter Gibbons High School in 2021 and 2022.
The five-year starter was a cornerstone of Doeren's defenses for his tenure with the team. He served as a team captain for three seasons and was a second-team All-ACC performer. His 341 career tackles sit very high in the school's record book as well.
Despite his youth, Moore's proven to be a valuable coaching staff. The players clearly appreciate his wisdom, having been through everything they're in the process of going through themselves.
