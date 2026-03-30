Another Candidate is Out of the NC State Coaching Search

RALEIGH — Furman Paladins head coach Bob Richey became the second candidate to have his name removed from the coaching search underway for NC State, as the school looks for the next leader of its men's basketball program.

Richey was one of three candidates interviewed during Saturday's marathon trip for Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan, who flew to three different cities between 5 A.M. and 10 P.M. EST. The other two candidates were Josh Schertz, the head coach for Saint Louis, and Justin Gainey, the associate head coach for Tennessee. Schertz withdrew from the search on Sunday before Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that Richey was out of the running later that evening.

What Richey's decision means for the Wolfpack

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan before the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Richey's decision to withdraw his candidacy for the position cleared the board for NC State and Gainey , who now appears to be the Wolfpack's top target. Still, interviewing Richey was a part of the process Corrigan promised NC State would follow, doing as thorough due diligence as possible to avoid another issue this time next year.

The local appeal was there with Richey, as Furman is just a few hours away from Raleigh in South Carolina. However, it never felt like a fit for the Wolfpack in the modern era of the sport, especially after the program rolled with Kevin Keatts, who had the same sort of head coaching experience as Richey did from his time at UNC Wilmington.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins head coach Bob Richey conducts a press conference during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

During his press conference following Wade's ambush resignation, Corrigan explained that the Wolfpack's next head coach didn't need to be a sitting head coach, but that was something the program would take into account. Richey fit that mold, with 10 seasons of experience leading the Paladins. However, there was another emphasis that proved crucial in the search parameters for Corrigan.

"Someone who wants to be at NC State, understands who we are, understands that we're a tough school, understands that we're a great academic institution and understands that our fan base has very high expectations and can embrace that," said Corrigan.

Nov 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack Athletic Director Boo Corrigan looks on during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Eagles won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Tennessee's run through the NCAA Tournament came to an end when the Volunteers lost to Michigan in the Elite Eight a few hours before the news about Richey broke, coincidentally. Gainey declined to comment on the NC State coaching search, according to a report from On3. However, many Wolfpack fans are already starting to read the tea leaves.