Former NC State Players Endorse Justin Gainey
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RALEIGH — After Will Wade's surprising departure from NC State, the program quickly moved on in an effort to find the next leader of the men's basketball program. Athletic director Boo Corrigan honed in on a few different candidates, one being Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey, who played for the Wolfpack from 1996 to 2000.
While Corrigan did not explicitly state Gainey's name during his press conference on Thursday, there was a clear commitment to finding a candidate that would have the mentality of making NC State home for a long time, while also embracing the mindset of the university and maintaining the momentum established over the last year. Outside support seems to think he can get it done.
Big endorsements
Gainey made his claim, calling NC State "home" when asked about the opening by reporters after the job opened. He also got a strong endorsement from his current boss, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, who said if NC State knew what he knew, "They would be begging him to be their next head coach." However, the endorsements didn't just come from Barnes.
The first major call came on social media, as did most of them. Chris Corchiani, widely viewed by many as one of the most successful guards in Wolfpack history, expressed his view on Gainey as a potential candidate. Corchiani attended several games during the 2025-26 season, maintaining a watchful eye on the program that helped him become the first Division I player to record 1,000 assists.
"I have faith Boo will find the right guy," Corchiani wrote on X. "I’m confident the last few days will prove to be a positive in the long run, and we will bring in someone who bleeds red and is TOUGH enough to win big here! Justin Gainey is going to be a great HC very soon, I hope it’s at his Alma mater!"
Other endorsers of Gainey included Jimmy Dykes, the former head coach of Arkansas and current ESPN TV analyst. However, one of the best players in recent history for NC State chimed in, also on social media, proclaiming Gainey to be the right choice for the Wolfpack as they recover from Wade's shocking exit.
TJ Warren played for NC State for two seasons before going on to a solid NBA career. Like Corchiani, he took an interest in the program during the 2025-26 season, attending the UNC game and other crucial home matchups down the stretch. He kept his message short and sweet on X.
"I hope we get Gainey," Warren wrote.
It's safe to say there's a strong contingent of supporters for Gainey in this hiring process, but there are always complications with hiring a proverbial member of the family. North Carolina just dealt with the uncomfortable situation with Hubert Davis and now finds itself looking for a new head coach, having alienated some of its most notable alumni and former coaches.
Still, the stars seem to be aligning for Gainey to be NC State's next head coach. Only time will tell if it all comes to be.
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Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.Follow SennettTucker