NC State Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27

With the NCAA Tournament wrapping up, it's time to put a bow on the 2025-26 men's college basketball season and begin the first steps for the 2026-27 season. The start of the new year is marked by the opening of the transfer portal, which officially opens for business on April 7, the day after the National Championship game in Indianapolis.

NC State replaced Will Wade, who left for LSU, with Justin Gainey for its head coaching position, ushering in a new era for the program after just one season under Wade. That coaching change set up a lot of uncertainty with the roster heading into the 2026-27 season, but Gainey's background as an elite recruiter creates a sense of optimism for how the offseason will go.

Transfer portal details

NC State men's basketball coach Justin Gainey speaks during his introductory press conference on April 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

The NCAA men's basketball transfer portal will open on April 7, immediately after the National Championship. Some players have already begun announcing their "intention" to enter the transfer portal ahead of the opening, getting a head start on which schools their agents can approach for potential opportunities in the transfer portal.

The portal remains open for two weeks following the April 7 start date, meaning no players can enter the portal after April 21. Anyone already in the portal by that time will still be able to join new programs as late as the next school year. It is a different situation from the football transfer portal , as there isn't the same time crunch to get players on campus before the start of the winter term.

Departures (Potential and Confirmed)

Cole Cloer, NC State freshman, poses during a recruiting visit in 2025. | Photo Credit: @colecloer (Instagram)

In or intending to enter the transfer portal: Cole Cloer (F)

Cole Cloer became the first member of the Wolfpack to announce his intention to transfer just two days after Gainey's introductory press conference, an event he attended. He did leave things open with the Wolfpack moving forward and could just be testing the waters to see if there are different opportunities elsewhere.

This section will be updated with additional portal news.

Targets and Strategy

NC State men's basketball coach Justin Gainey speaks at his introductory press conference in the Lenovo Center on April 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Gainey indicated that his Wolfpack program will be built on toughness . His deeper explanation for what he wants the first roster to look like indicated that size will be essential to NC State's success while he is the head coach. After a rough year rebounding and defending under Wade, the Pack should be targeting very different kinds of players under Gainey.

This section will be updated once players officially enter the portal and more information comes out.