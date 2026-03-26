Assessing NC State Measurables From Wolfpack Pro Day
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RALEIGH — NC State hosted its 2026 Pro Day on Tuesday. Representatives from all 32 NFL organizations showed up to watch 19 different members from the 2025 Wolfpack roster, all hoping to impress in the physical testing and other drills. Only two members of the program, Justin Joly and Brandon Cleveland, received NFL Scouting Combine invites, making Tuesday even more important.
It was an eventful day at the NC State Close-King Indoor Practice Facility, with a handful of members of the team potentially making big moves up the draft boards of several NFL rosters. As his former players worked out, Dave Doeren watched from the sidelines, hoping for his guys to have promising futures at the next level. Here are some observations from Pro Day.
Tracking measurables
With scouts, position coaches and agents all over the facility, NC State On SI tried to get as many statistics down from the various physical testing drills, including standing vertical heights, broad jump distances, bench press reps and 40-yard dash times. All of the measurements listed below are unofficial unless listed otherwise.
Vertical Leap - Official
- OL Anthony Carter: 20.5 inches
- LB Sean Brown: 34.5 inches
- DT Brandon Cleveland: 26.5
- TE Dante Daniels: 24.5 inches
- LB Caden Fordham: 30 inches
- WR Wesley Grimes: 35 inches
- TE Cody Hardy: 23.5 inches
- Safety JJ Johnson: 31 inches
- TE Justin Joly: 30.5 inches
- CB Devon Marshall: 32.5 inches
- DL Travali Price: 29.5 inches
- OLB/DE Cian Slone: 35.5 inches
- OLB/DE Tra Thomas: 32.5 inches
- DL Chazz Wallace: 25.5 inches
Slone was stellar in his physical testing, something many around the program, including Doeren, completely expected after his solid one season in Raleigh. The vertical jump was just the start of a very successful day for the potential riser, in large part due to his versatility.
Bench Press (225 pounds) - Official
- Brown: 13
- Carter: 22
- Daniels: 7
- Fordham: 20
- Grimes: 12
- DE Sabastian Harsh: 28
- CB Jamel Johnson: 15
- JJ Johnson: 19
- Marshall: 12
- Price: 23
- Slone 23
- Thomas: 18
- Wallace: 22
Harsh played himself into draft consideration in the early part of the season, forming a nice wrecking crew with Slone. However, he fizzled a little bit as the year moved along, so a strong Pro Day showing might've helped him earn a spot in the league as a late pick or as an undrafted free agent if things go his way.
Broad Jump - Unofficial
- Harsh: 9'2
- Marshall: 10'3
- Joly: 9'6
- Price: 8'10
- Thomas: 10'4
- Wallace: 8'9
- Slone: 10'1
40-Yard Dash - Unofficial
- Fordham: 4.54
- Brown: 4.69
- Grimes: 4.35
- Hardy: 4.85
- Harsh: 4.69
- Marshall: 4.45
- Slone: 4.60
- Thomas: 4.51
Grimes, Marshall and Slone were players to watch during the 40s. Joly surprisingly decided to skip his 40-yard dash once again, after opting out of all physical testing during the NFL Scouting Combine. He explained that a hamstring issue held him out of the 40 this go-around. Thomas surprised many with his athleticism during his Pro Day workout.
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Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.Follow SennettTucker