Assessing NC State Measurables From Wolfpack Pro Day

RALEIGH — NC State hosted its 2026 Pro Day on Tuesday. Representatives from all 32 NFL organizations showed up to watch 19 different members from the 2025 Wolfpack roster, all hoping to impress in the physical testing and other drills. Only two members of the program, Justin Joly and Brandon Cleveland, received NFL Scouting Combine invites, making Tuesday even more important.

It was an eventful day at the NC State Close-King Indoor Practice Facility, with a handful of members of the team potentially making big moves up the draft boards of several NFL rosters. As his former players worked out, Dave Doeren watched from the sidelines, hoping for his guys to have promising futures at the next level. Here are some observations from Pro Day.

Tracking measurables

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State tight end Justin Joly (TE09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With scouts, position coaches and agents all over the facility, NC State On SI tried to get as many statistics down from the various physical testing drills, including standing vertical heights, broad jump distances, bench press reps and 40-yard dash times. All of the measurements listed below are unofficial unless listed otherwise.

Vertical Leap - Official

Vanderbilt wide receiver Trent Hudson leaps in the vertical jump during football pro day at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 20, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OL Anthony Carter: 20.5 inches

LB Sean Brown: 34.5 inches

DT Brandon Cleveland: 26.5

TE Dante Daniels: 24.5 inches

LB Caden Fordham: 30 inches

WR Wesley Grimes: 35 inches

TE Cody Hardy: 23.5 inches

Safety JJ Johnson: 31 inches

TE Justin Joly: 30.5 inches

CB Devon Marshall: 32.5 inches

DL Travali Price: 29.5 inches

OLB/DE Cian Slone: 35.5 inches

OLB/DE Tra Thomas: 32.5 inches

DL Chazz Wallace: 25.5 inches

Slone was stellar in his physical testing, something many around the program, including Doeren, completely expected after his solid one season in Raleigh. The vertical jump was just the start of a very successful day for the potential riser, in large part due to his versatility.

Bench Press (225 pounds) - Official

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Sabastian Harsh (54) pressures Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Brown: 13

Carter: 22

Daniels: 7

Fordham: 20

Grimes: 12

DE Sabastian Harsh: 28

CB Jamel Johnson: 15

JJ Johnson: 19

Marshall: 12

Price: 23

Slone 23

Thomas: 18

Wallace: 22

Harsh played himself into draft consideration in the early part of the season, forming a nice wrecking crew with Slone. However, he fizzled a little bit as the year moved along, so a strong Pro Day showing might've helped him earn a spot in the league as a late pick or as an undrafted free agent if things go his way.

Broad Jump - Unofficial

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) celebrates a down and runs towards the JROTC to celebrate during the first half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Harsh: 9'2

Marshall: 10'3

Joly: 9'6

Price: 8'10

Thomas: 10'4

Wallace: 8'9

Slone: 10'1

40-Yard Dash - Unofficial

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Wesley Grimes (6) prays prior to the first half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Fordham: 4.54

Brown: 4.69

Grimes: 4.35

Hardy: 4.85

Harsh: 4.69

Marshall: 4.45

Slone: 4.60

Thomas: 4.51