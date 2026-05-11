Wolfpack Can't Outlast Stanford, Loses Series: Stats and Observations

The road struggles for NC State baseball during the 2026 season continued Sunday, as the program couldn't earn a series win over Stanford, instead falling 9-5 in the rubber match. It was yet another disappointing chapter for the Wolfpack away from Raleigh, even after the team held the lead late once again.

The collapse came from last weekend's hero, right-handed reliever Anderson Nance , who was credited with five earned runs in the loss as Stanford rallied in the final two innings to blow the game open. NC State's offense tallied 14 hits in the game but plated only 5 runs, while Stanford had more success putting runs on the board.

Wolfpack lineup and stats

Quitting isn't in our DNA. pic.twitter.com/dVA9P99HTV — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) May 10, 2026

LF Rett Johnson: 1-4, RBI, BB 2B Luke Nixon: 3-5, R 1B Chris McHugh: 3-4, BB CF Ty Head: 1-3, R, BB 3B Sherman Johnson: 1-5, R, 2 RBI, HR (7) RF Andrew Wiggins: 0-2, R, 2 BB, 2 K -- RF Brayden Fraasman -- PH Wyatt Peifer: 0-1, K DH Balton Bargo: 3-5, RBI, K SS Christian Serrano: 2-4, R, RBI, K C Drew Lanphere: 0-3 -- PH/C Vincent DeCarlo: 0-1

RHP Heath Andrews: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, K

RHP Anderson Nance: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 5, R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, L (3-2)

RHP Ryder Garino: IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER

Critical observations

Third baseman Sherman Johnson celebrates a home run in NC State's 9-5 loss to Stanford on May 10, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Third baseman Sherman Johnson played hero all weekend, once again tallying a multi-hit game and hammering his seventh home run of the 2026 season for the Wolfpack to cut Stanford's two-run lead in half in the fourth inning. The infielder's effort sparked the rally that helped the Pack jump in front in the game before the bullpen issues and some offensive inconsistencies led to the loss.

The Wolfpack left 12 runners on base during the game, including a bases-loaded situation with nobody out. NC State's issues with runners in scoring position have plagued the team throughout the season, especially on the road since the start of ACC play. That could be problematic if it proves to be a recurring issue away from Doak Field, where NC State will likely only play three more games in the 2026 season, as hosting a regional is nothing but a pipe dream at this juncture.

NC State head coach Elliott Avent before a game. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Losing the Stanford series stings badly for a Wolfpack team trying to improve its standing over the last two weeks of the season. It also sealed NC State's chances at winning a single road series during the 2026 season, with the program losing all five of its conference sets away from the Doak.