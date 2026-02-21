Avent Discusses NC State's Fourth-Straight Win to Open 2026

RALEIGH — NC State found itself in a bit more of a grind than many would've expected in the series opener against Princeton. Head coach Elliott Avent and the Wolfpack rode a solid start from left-handed ace Ryan Marohn, who struck out eight Tigers in five innings of work. Fielding errors helped Princeton put some runs on the board early, however.

The Pack 9 eventually pulled away in the eighth inning, scoring four of its six runs in that frame before sophomore right-handed reliever Collins Black finished the game with six strikeouts in two innings. Avent remained adamant that his team is still feeling its way through the early part of the season and just four games in, there were always going to be some growing pains. Still, NC State is 4-0 through four.

What Avent had to say

NC State wanted to face some early-season adversity to ensure it's battle-tested by the time ACC play gets underway in March. The Tigers provided that, somewhat unexpectedly, even for Avent, who credited the effort of Princeton after his team escaped with the two-run win at Doak Field on Friday afternoon.

"I thought Princeton played really well. (Justin) Kim, the first pitcher, had us really off-balance," Avent said. "Really good breaking ball. Enough of a fastball to keep us honest. And then the next guy (Elliott Eaton) comes in with a really good breaking ball. I thought their pitching was outstanding. They're a really good team... So we were fortunate to win. We played well in the clutch."

The clutch success Avent referenced primarily went down in the eighth innings. After taking a one-run lead courtesy of some quality baserunning, it was time for Tennessee transfer Dalton Bargo to impose his will once again. The senior mashed a two-run home run, his third of the season and first in Raleigh.

"The biggest thing for me with Dalton is we knew we were getting a player, but I think he's... Been around the game. He understands the game," Avent said. "... He's been around and he knows what it takes to win. His leadership on the field and off the field has been what I admire most about his right now."

Striking out the side in your Wolfpack debut!



@CollinsBlack_11 pic.twitter.com/fmJNm84Xab — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 20, 2026

Between Black's quality two innings of work and freshman right-hander Aiden Kitchings, the Wolfpack continued to roll with young arms in key situations. The more work those players can get early on, the better it will make the bullpen when the competition gets stiffer.

"You hope it grows them up fast and that's what you've got to do when you've got young guys," Avent said after his team's 6-4 win over Princeton. "We play young guys here. If you're ready to play, we have a history of playing freshmen and you've got to grow up fast, especially with the teams that we play and the league that we play, so this has got to help their growth."

