Avent Left Frustrated Once Again Following Campbell Loss

RALEIGH — Many of the same issues that plagued No. 14 NC State in losses to Princeton, Lafayette and Elon reared their ugly heads in the latest mid-major loss for Elliott Avent's squad. The 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Campbell Fighting Camels marked a third-straight loss for the Wolfpack, extending an ugly stretch that began with a pair of poor performances against Florida State.

For Avent, the continual shortcomings offensively are beginning to cause larger stress and concern as his team steams toward the midway point of the season. Each loss highlights those issues further, especially when they come before crucial ACC series against opponents like FSU and, now, No. 3 Georgia Tech.

Avent's postgame thoughts

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent talks with an official during the seventh inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack mustered just four hits in Tuesday's loss to the Fighting Camels. The effort level across the board wasn't where Avent believes his team needs to be, which creates concern especially this late into the season. The urgency level is rising for the Wolfpack in a big way, with the flaws becoming more glaring in each loss.

"We weren't very good tonight at all in any aspect of the game. Hitting, pitching and defense," Avent said.

THE CAMELS ARE COOKING 👀



Currently leading No. 14 NC State 7-2!#NCAABaseball x 🎥 @GoCamelsBSB



pic.twitter.com/s3kjz0SF2K — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) March 25, 2026

After the two losses to Florida State, there were hopes that NC State might find some comfort back at Doak Field. However, the previous shortcomings are proving to be less of a mirage and more of a larger pattern for the Wolfpack, as the team suffered more lapses at the plate in another midweek matchup.

"I don't think so at all. I don't believe in carryover too much," Avent said. "Carryover usually depends on the starting pitcher and their pitcher pitched better than our pitchers tonight."

CAMELS CAME TO PLAY 🐪@GoCamelsBSB grabs a midweek upset dub over No. 14 NC State, 7-2!#NCAABaseball pic.twitter.com/fhGNmqmvep — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) March 25, 2026

The Wolfpack staff opted for some changes to a lineup they continue to tinker with throughout the season. Early in the year, NC State appeared to be loaded with depth at a number of different positions, but it's been difficult to get all the pieces to click at the right time. However, the larger concern was the fact that the different faces also contributed to the offensive shortcomings.

"I thought we were not very good at all offensively," Avent said. "Give a lot of credit to Campbell for that. I don't want to take anything away from Campbell. Their pitchers pounded the zone, a lot of off-speed for strikes, so give Campbell a lot of the credit, but we're going to see good pitching the rest of the year, so we just didn't handle it very well at all."