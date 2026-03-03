Avent Offers Update on Important NC State Bat

RALEIGH — After scoring 90 runs in a five-game week, NC State moved up to No. 13 in the latest version of the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. The week became even more impressive with the fact that the Wolfpack embarked on its run-scoring eruption without the services of high-profile Tennessee transfer Dalton Bargo in four of the five victories.

The talented utility player started the first game of the week, helping the Wolfpack secure a 27-0 win over Richmond on Tuesday. However, Bargo suffered a lower leg injury. Avent indicated that he and the staff held Bargo out of Wednesday's game out of an abundance of caution, despite improvements in his status rapidly. The veteran coach added more reason for optimism after Sunday's 13-0 win over Sacred Heart.

What did Avent say about Bargo?

It turned out that Bargo's presence on the bench didn't affect the Wolfpack offense greatly, as his team won all four games the rest of the week in seven innings, courtesy of the 10-run rule. Getting the Tennessee transfer back in the fold as the competition ramps up, especially on Tuesday against No. 16 Coastal Carolina, is key for the Wolfpack.

"He pulled that hamstring in that ridiculous game where it wound up being 30 degrees at the end of a 27-0 game," Avent said. "I got everybody out of the game at the start of the fourth inning and you ran out of players. Matter of fact, when he got hurt, I had to put a pitcher to run for him. I left him in the game because he was the only catcher left and ... He pulled his quad sliding into second."

In seven games for the Wolfpack, Bargo started the season 12-for-28 at the plate, smashing four home runs and driving in 12 runs during that span. His versatility in the field made it very easy for Avent to keep him in the lineup, as he is capable of playing catcher, first base and the outfield, if necessary. NC State used him as a designated hitter mostly. As for his return, things sounded promising from Avent.

"It's day-to-day," Avent said. "Trainers have done a great job. (There's a) chance we'll get him back Tuesday, but he missed a lot of at-bats, missed some playing time and obviously, when you go through an injury, you know how comfortable you are with everything you do. I'm hoping to get him back into the lineup Tuesday, to be honest with you."

