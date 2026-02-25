NC State Takes Out Frustrations Against Richmond

RALEIGH — In the final game of the first weekend series of the 2026 season, NC State came up with just three hits and failed to score a run against Princeton. Those struggles at the plate didn't sit well with the team or head coach Elliott Avent. There were no such issues in the first midweek matchup of the week, as the Wolfpack beat Richmond 27-0 at Doak Field, moving to 6-1 on the young season.

It was a monumental offensive showing for the Pack, as the team racked up the 27 runs on 22 hits, many of which came via the home run. The performance marked the most runs scored by NC State since 2010, when the team set a program record for runs against La Salle when it scored 32 times. The avalanche at the plate helped right-handed pitcher Heath Andrews cruise in his second start.

Highlights for the Wolfpack

A #BargoBomb to get the party started! pic.twitter.com/ArLwudX1Wt — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 24, 2026

After ending the third game against Princeton with a strikeout, senior utilityman Dalton Bargo shook off his disappointment immediately. With runners on first and second in the bottom of the first, the big bat smacked his fourth home run of the season and second in Raleigh. It was the start of a five-RBI day for the Tennessee transfer. He finished with a 4-for-6 day at the plate.

The early lead helped Andrews instantly settle in, as the Wolfpack posted 10 runs in the first three innings of the game. After a shaky first start against Winthrop a week prior, Andrews showed his bounce-back ability against the Spiders on Tuesday. The junior finished the afternoon outing with eight strikeouts while allowing one hit and walking two men across six innings.

The one hit Andrews allowed ended up being Richmond's only hit of the day, as relievers Sam Harris and Danny Heintz came in and allowed just one baserunner via a walk. It was a major win for a pitching staff that's proven to be quite solid and deep throughout the first three weeks of the 2026 campaign, especially with the level of run support it received on Tuesday.

The win included many firsts for different members of the Wolfpack. One of the players to smack a home run was Mikey Ryan, making it his first with his new program. A trio of freshmen, Vincent DeCarlo, Quinn Bentley and Christian Serrano, all tallied their first RBIs with the Wolfpack after coming in off the bench. Chris McHugh extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Came out swinging, and swinging, and swinging some more.



27 runs is the most in a game since 2010. pic.twitter.com/zupX5clRTX — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 25, 2026

The Wolfpack won't slow down any time soon. It's another week full of games for Avent's program, as the team gets back into action on Wednesday against the Akron Zips. First pitch for the second midweek tilt is scheduled for 3 P.M.

