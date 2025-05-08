All Wolfpack

Another Name to Know on NC State Basketball Recruiting Radar

The NC State basketball coaches recently entered the mix for international wing Aaron Ekwere.

The new NC State basketball staff's primary focus has been on constructing a 2025-26 roster almost from scratch. But Will Wade and his crew haven't completely ignored the 2026 recruiting cycle and beyond, evidenced by their recent entry in the growing Aaron Ekwere sweepstakes.

Ekwere, a 6-foot-6, 190-pound junior at Drive Basketball Academy in Finland, advertised his Wolfpack offer via the following post on social media last week, going largely unnoticed by college basketball recruiting enthusiasts partly due to his absence from the rankings in the United States:

Within the past few months alone, Aaron Ekwere has added offers from Rhode Island, Utah, NC State, and most recently, Texas A&M.

Plus, the 18-year-old 2026 prospect, a high-flying forward who attacks the rim with authority and is an elite defender, has long been on South Carolina's wishlist and recently informed recruiting insider Jake Lieberman that he's now garnering interest from VCU and Texas Tech.

At this early juncture in the cycle, NC State basketball hasn't landed any 2026 commits. However, the first-year Wolfpack recruiters did display their ability to snag international talent recently by reeling in 2025 Congolese big man Paul Mbiya.

