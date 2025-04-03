All Wolfpack

Another NC State Basketball Player Enters Transfer Portal

NC State basketball reserve forward Ismael Diouf is the latest to leave the program.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball forward Ismael Diouf
NC State basketball forward Ismael Diouf / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
When programs change their coaching staff, it’s become common practice for the roster to experience significant turnover due to the transfer portal being a readily available alternative. Since the NC State basketball program hired Will Wade roughly two weeks ago, many former Wolfpack players are exploring the world of the portal. 

One of those former Wolfpack players is reserve forward Ismael Diouf, with the Canadian junior set to enter the portal after spending just one season with the NC State basketball program. He announced his decision to look elsewhere on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound big man, who spent two seasons at Laval College before a brief run in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, appeared in just 18 games for the Wolfpack. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds while playing 8.0 minutes per game. 

In addition to Diouf, the former NC State basketball players under Kevin Keatts who have entered their names into the transfer portal include Marcus Hill, Ben Middlebrooks, Mike James, Dennis Parker Jr., and Bryce Heard.

