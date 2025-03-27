Bold NC State Basketball Head Coach Adds 'Reckoning' Promise
NC State basketball newcomer Will Wade has finished seven of his 11 seasons as a head coach with a berth in the NCAA Tournament. He’s done so at three of his four stops, only failing to take Chattanooga to the Big Dance in his two seasons on the job there.
ALSO READ: Top-Scoring NC State Player Set to Depart Program
Meanwhile, the Wolfpack missed the tournament this past season. NC State's 12-19 record ensured the program would not experience March Madness after reaching the Final Four last year.
But if Wade has anything to say about it, the Pack will be back next year.
During his introductory press conference on Tuesday afternoon, the 42-year-old issued a promise to NC State basketball fans. He noted that he is not approaching this job as a rebuild, while also issuing a guarantee for the program's return to the NCAA Tournament.
His quote also included a warning for the rest of the ACC:
"Our time is now...When that happens at NC State, it's going to be a reckoning for the ACC. It's going to be a reckoning for college basketball. We're going to be in the top of the ACC and be in the NCAA Tournament next year. We're going to be very aggressive."
After making four straight NCAA Tournaments from 2012-2015, the Wolfpack has earned a berth to the Big Dance only three times in the past 10 seasons.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.