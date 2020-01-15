WolfpackMaven
Bryce Returning to Wolfpack Lineup Tonight

Brett Friedlander

This time, it's not a drill. C.J. Bryce has actually been cleared to play and will return to the NC State basketball lineup for tonight's game against Miami at PNC Arena.

The redshirt senior wing, who leads the Wolfpack in scoring and rebounding, raised hopes that he might be ready to come back last Saturday when he participated in pregame warmpus before his team's loss at Virginia Tech.

But because he was only approved for "light contact," activity, he was forced to miss his fourth straight game while recovering from a concussion. State coach Kevin Keatts gave an indication that Bryce might play in tonight's game during a media availability on Tuesday, when he said that the former UNC Wilmington transfer was "trending in the right way" for a return.

Team spokesman Craig Hammel, about an hour before tipoff, confirmed that Bryce is in uniform and will play against the Hurricanes.

Bryce has been out of action since Dec. 29, when he took an accidental blow to the head from teammate Manny Bates during a pregame shootaround before the Wolfpack's win against Appalachian State.

Bryce is averaging 16.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor. State is 2-2 without him, with both of the losses coming to ACC opponents on the road.

