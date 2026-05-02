Christian Serrano Already Building His Own Legacy at NC State

RALEIGH — Christian Serrano watched his brother, Eli, be a massive contributor at NC State in 2023 and 2024. During that time, he quickly decided that he wanted to be a part of the Wolfpack when it was time to play college baseball. That desire was so fierce, he enrolled at the school early, joining the team for the 2026 season. Just a few months after signing on, he's making an impact.

In the Wolfpack's last three games, Serrano filled in for the injured Mikey Ryan at shortstop, starting in all three. He hasn't missed a beat, starring in his new role with seven hits, seven runs and a 3-run home run in his team's 13-6 over the Miami Hurricanes in the second leg of Friday's doubleheader. Rather than feel the pressure of his brother's shadow, he's forging his own legacy, and he's doing it quickly.

Nothing like a pep talk

We told you he had motion. @c_serrano1121 first collegiate home run gives the Wolfpack the lead!



P.S. Happy birthday @eliserrano__ pic.twitter.com/riM1zWG9fb — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) May 2, 2026

In two seasons with the Wolfpack, Eli Serrano hit .288 with 71 RBI and 16 home runs. Now a part of the New York Mets organization, he celebrated his 23rd birthday on Friday. Of course, his younger brother called him to wish him well, but Eli gave the newest member of the Wolfpack some words of wisdom that Christian shared after Friday's victory.

"He motivates me every day... I told him happy birthday, and he told me to just be me," Christian said. "He just told me to play my ass off and... It's been a big step in my journey for sure."

NC State head coach Elliott Avent before a game. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Connective tissue and a sense of family dominate the Wolfpack clubhouse. The main reason for that sentiment is longtime skipper Elliott Avent, now in his 30th season with the program. Having coached Eli and now Christian, he knows what makes the Serrano brothers tick. That doesn't make him any less proud of the way the younger one has stepped up in the last week for the Wolfpack.

"He probably had three or four at-bats all year and he's probably seeing pitches and recognizing pitches better than some guys with a couple hundred at-bats right now," Avent said of Christian. "It's just a tribute to him and who he is as a player, the hard work he's put in to be here and I'm really proud of him... But his defense is what's been most impressive."

A tall shortstop?

This kid got motion. pic.twitter.com/gkYpNNALel — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) May 1, 2026

At 6-foot-4, Serrano doesn't look like a shortstop. However, he's shown a level of defensive wizardry the Wolfpack hasn't had in the infield all season, something Avent clearly took notice of during the win over East Carolina earlier in the week. It carried into Friday's doubleheader, as the lanky infielder gobbled up grounders and fired them toward Chris McHugh into the wee hours of the night. For Serrano himself, it's about proving a point.

"I take a lot of pride, definitely, in being a tall shortstop," Serrano said. "People don't watch you playing shortstop, but I want to play shortstop. I love playing defense, honestly."

Ahead of schedule

Christian Serrano trots toward first base after hitting a 3-run home run in NC State's 13-6 victory over Miami in the second leg of a doubleheader on May 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Getting this level of production out of Serrano so early in his career has been nothing short of incredible for an NC State team trying to stay relevant. The freshman makes it easy for Avent and the rest of the staff because he already carries himself with such poise. That's just more evidence that he truly believed he was ready for college ahead of schedule.

"I always wanted to come here and it was my dream to come here," he said. "I'd rather just come here early than spend another year in high school."

With Ryan expected to be out for an extended period with a foot injury, Serrano's chances should keep coming. If this trajectory continues for the young shortstop, the Wolfpack could have yet another freshman star in the making, lifting the potential ceiling of Avent's 30th team in Raleigh just a little bit more.