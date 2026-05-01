3 Transfers Poised for Massive Roles at NC State in 2026

RALEIGH — NC State football is poised for a big 2026 season, even without many returning pieces from a year ago. The program lost a heap of starters to the NFL draft process and the transfer portal, but still returned critical players like quarterback CJ Bailey. To support the signal-caller and capitalize on him staying, the Wolfpack attacked the portal process.

The result of the aggressive transfer portal is a roster loaded with newcomers of varying degrees of experience, all of whom could make an impact in their first campaign in Raleigh. Some positions were more important than others, meaning the transfer replacements brought in to fill those holes are poised to make an enormous impact right away for head coach Dave Doeren .

LT Jimarion McCrimon

Oct 19, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; East Carolina Pirates wide receiver Anthony Smith (17) celebrates a touchdown with East Carolina Pirates offensive lineman Jimarion McCrimon (62) during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

With Bailey coming back, NC State knew it needed to bolster its offensive line and add talented pass catchers. East Carolina offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon was one of the first transfers to join the Wolfpack back in January after earning First Team All-Conference honors in the American Conference during the 2025 season.

Playing left tackle, McCrimon allowed just three sacks on 16 pressures in 2025. In true passing sets, he was only credited with one sack allowed from the left side. He'll pair nicely with returning tackle Teague Andersen and center Spike Sowells, while the other spots in the offensive line are still up for grabs after spring practices.

ILB Raul "Popo" Aguirre

NC State linebacker Raul "Popo" Aguirre prepares for spring practice with the Wolfpack in March 2026. | Photo Credit: @lRaulAguirre on X

Raul "Popo" Aguirre turned heads with his leadership, mindset and play on the field during NC State's spring camp. The former Miami Hurricane linebacker brought a winning pedigree from the CFP runner-up from a season ago, despite playing more of a rotational role.

The Wolfpack needed leadership on the defensive side of the field with Caden Fordham and Sean Brown gone to the NFL. Aguirre should be the team's new captain in the middle of the defense, calling out the plays and acting as the voice on the field for second-year defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot .

Safety King Mack

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety King Mack (16) intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

NC State's secondary was decimated by injuries during the 2025 season. That elevated several young players into larger roles, which led to some struggles and added experience across the board. However, Doeren and his staff wanted a veteran voice at the back of the defense again and went shopping, earning a commitment from Penn State safety King Mack , a native of the Miami area.

Mack was one of the few players to intercept Heisman-winning quarterback and top NFL draft pick Fernando Mendoza during the 2025 season. Having played at both Penn State and Alabama, Mack will be one of the most battle-tested players on the roster in 2026.