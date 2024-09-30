Electrifying NC State Basketball Target Set to Cut Six Suitors
It seems unlikely that eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his crew will prevail in their pursuit of Link Academy (Mo.) four-star Davion Hannah.
Even so, the recruiting team in Raleigh remains in the top nine that Hannah named back in late July. The others on that list are Alabama, Xavier, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Ohio State, Louisville, Cincinnati, and Pitt, and the 6-foot-5, 175-pound high-flier recently added Missouri as a bonafide contender.
Now, according to his chat with ZAGSBLOG's Sam Lance over the weekend, Hannah is preparing to reveal a final four in his recruitment and will announce a decision date soon after that.
Hannah, No. 31 overall and No. 7 among shooting guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, canceled a visit to Michigan State that he initially slated for this past weekend. The 18-year-old Milwaukee native checked out Alabama, Missouri, and Ohio State in the past month.
Meanwhile, the NC State basketball coaches have not secured a visit in the race, despite several insiders reporting back in July that Hannah would be on campus with the Wolfpack the first weekend of October (now Cincinnati instead).
And it sounds like he probably won't travel to Raleigh before choosing a winner, as Lance noted that Davion Hannah's trip to Cincinnati this weekend is the final visit on his calendar.
NC State's two early 2025 prizes are Christ School (N.C.) four-star big man Zymicah Wilkins and Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star shooting guard Ricardo Greer Jr.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.