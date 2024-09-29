Top-Ranked NC State Basketball Recruit Has North Carolina Ties
NC State basketball target JJ Andrews, the highest-ranked prospect on Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts' 2026 wishlist, is in Raleigh for an official visit this weekend. But it isn't the Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) junior's first time in North Carolina.
As it turns out, Andrews' mother, Janetta Heggins Andrews, is from Rowan County and played basketball at Western Carolina.
So, during Andrews' NC State basketball official visit on Saturday night, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard posted some pictures from his Wolfpack photoshoot with the following caption: "N.C.!! Should I come back HOME!?"
Note Keatts' enthusiasm in his flexing pose alongside the coveted talent:
JJ Andrews, whose father is former Arkansas football star and two-time NFL Pro Bowl offensive lineman Shawn Andrews, ranks No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. The versatile five-star, boasting nine offers at this early juncture in his recruitment, is already a two-time state champion at Little Rock Christian Academy.
Two weeks ago, Andrews, a Wolfpack offer holder since June, checked out Missouri on an official visit with the Tigers. He'll tour home-state hopeful Arkansas beginning on Oct. 18 before heading to LSU on Nov. 8. And in late January, he'll travel to Marquette.
He is one of only five current NC State basketball targets in the 2026 cycle.
