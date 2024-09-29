All Wolfpack

Top-Ranked NC State Basketball Recruit Has North Carolina Ties

Exuberant NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff are hosting JJ Andrews.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball
NC State basketball / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

NC State basketball target JJ Andrews, the highest-ranked prospect on Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts' 2026 wishlist, is in Raleigh for an official visit this weekend. But it isn't the Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) junior's first time in North Carolina.

ALSO READ: Projected 2024-25 NC State Starting Five Following First Practice

As it turns out, Andrews' mother, Janetta Heggins Andrews, is from Rowan County and played basketball at Western Carolina.

So, during Andrews' NC State basketball official visit on Saturday night, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard posted some pictures from his Wolfpack photoshoot with the following caption: "N.C.!! Should I come back HOME!?"

Note Keatts' enthusiasm in his flexing pose alongside the coveted talent:

JJ Andrews, whose father is former Arkansas football star and two-time NFL Pro Bowl offensive lineman Shawn Andrews, ranks No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. The versatile five-star, boasting nine offers at this early juncture in his recruitment, is already a two-time state champion at Little Rock Christian Academy.

Two weeks ago, Andrews, a Wolfpack offer holder since June, checked out Missouri on an official visit with the Tigers. He'll tour home-state hopeful Arkansas beginning on Oct. 18 before heading to LSU on Nov. 8. And in late January, he'll travel to Marquette.

He is one of only five current NC State basketball targets in the 2026 cycle.

ALSO READ: Towering 2026 Recruit Lists NC State Among Recent Visitors

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball