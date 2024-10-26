Elite 2025 Prep Drops NC State Basketball From Contention
Link Academy (Mo.) senior guard Davion Hannah is down to a final four in his recruitment, On3's Joe Tipton first reported on Friday afternoon, and his longtime NC State basketball suitors are absent from the list. Alabama, Ohio State, Missouri, and Cincinnati are the remaining contenders for the 6-foot-5, 175-pound electrifying talent.
Hannah, a top-tier four-star currently checking in at No. 31 overall and No. 7 among shooting guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, visited all four of his finalists. According to Tipton, he plans to announce a winner in a few weeks.
At one point over the summer, insiders noted that Davion Hannah aimed to be in Raleigh for an official visit with the Wolfpack this fall. But that trip never materialized, as eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Keatts and his staff seemed to lose some momentum in the race not long after those reports.
Keatts and his crew were in Hannah's top 10 for months, though, along with Xavier, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Louisville, Pitt, and his eventual top four.
The 2025 NC State basketball recruiting haul contains two early pledges in Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr., boasting a No. 161 composite ranking in the cycle, and Christ School (N.C.) four-star bruiser forward Zymicah Wilkins, No. 81 overall.
