High-Flying NC State Basketball Rookie Steals Primetime Show
An NC State basketball spoiler alert is now officially in order. That is, for as long as Trey Parker is with the Wolfpack, it sure feels like a given that the 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard from Fayetteville, N.C., will put on the winner's bling at the end of every Primetime with the Pack dunk contest.
ALSO READ: Another Poll Completely Dismisses Recent NC State Success
"We've been waiting on Trey Parker to win this dunk contest for two years," eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts noted to the media at the squad-introducing festivities in Reynolds Coliseum on Friday night.
Keatts dropped his jaw a couple of times while checking out the flight paths of the seemingly helium-filled Parker, who committed to the staff in Raleigh back in November 2022 as a member of the 2023 Wolfpack recruiting class before later reclassifying to 2024.
Here was Keatts' reaction to Parker's contest-sealing slam over the 6-foot-10 Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and 6-foot-9 Ismael Diouf, not to mention Mr. Wuf for added effect:
But one could argue Parker's first-round dunk, despite flying over only one teammate in Diouf, served as the night's most sensational highlight:
Freshman guard Bryce Heard, senior wing Dontrez Styles, and senior guard Breon Pass warrant commendation just for having the confidence to compete on the same slam-dunk stage as Trey Parker. And there were a few creative rim-shakers between them.
However, as Keatts reiterated to NC State Wolfpack On SI and the rest of the press on hand at the event, Parker's victory was a foregone conclusion in his mind.
"I told Dontrez Styles, 'You've got no chance,'" Keatts joked. "He was like, 'I'm gonna win it, Coach.' And I was like, 'You've got no chance.'
"And I think, after the first dunk [by Parker], it just deflated everybody else in the dunk contest because it was so special."
ALSO READ: Tar Heels 'Heavy Favorite' for Longtime NC State Target
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.