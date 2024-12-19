Ex-NC State Basketball Guard Sinks Game-Winner for Colonials
With under 20 seconds to play against the visiting Towson Tigers in the UPMC Events Center on Tuesday night, former NC State basketball guard Kam Woods had the ball in his hands and took it upon himself to snap the Robert Morris Colonials' three-game losing streak.
After floating around the top of the key for a few seconds, Woods employed a few crafty dribbles to generate space for a step-back jumper. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior's attempt hit the rim and then the backboard before falling in to give the Colonials the lead at 68-67, which turned out to be the final score following their stop on the other end.
The 23-year-old Woods finished with 12 points in the contest, all in the second half, marking his third straight double-digit scoring performance.
Through his seven outings for Robert Morris (7-5, 0-2 AAC), including five starting nods, Woods is posting an encouraging 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.
Last season, the Alabama native's lone NC State basketball campaign following a season apiece as a double-digit scorer at Troy and North Carolina A&T, Kam Woods saw action in only 13 games for a Wolfpack squad that achieved the program's first ACC Tournament title since 1987 and first Final Four appearance since 1983. He averaged 1.2 points and only 7.5 minutes per outing under Kevin Keatts.
He was on the team until the end, though, as Woods helped the Wolfpack cut down the nets after beating Duke in the Elite Eight but did not receive any minutes off the bench in the NCAA Tournament.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.