Kevin Keatts 'Not Overly Concerned' About NC State Basketball Leader
Across the past four NC State basketball games, including the 63-59 home loss to Texas on Dec. 4 and Saturday's 75-60 road defeat at the hands of No. 10-ranked Kansas, Wolfpack graduate guard Michael O'Connell shot 1-for-10 beyond the arc. As a result, the 22-year-old New York native's season 3-point percentage has dropped to 28.6 at 8-for-28.
Plus, it's worth noting that O'Connell's combined six turnovers in the Texas and Kansas games match his total from the other nine outings through NC State's 7-4 start (1-0 ACC) to the season.
Against the Jayhawks, the full-time starting floor general tallied two points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals, two turnovers, and two fouls while shooting 1-for-6 from the field and 0-for-3 from deep in his 35 minutes on the floor.
Even so, Michael O'Connell's season averages of 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals in 29.5 minutes per game are all either career highs, including his three seasons at Stanford before transferring to State last year, or at least on par with his previous campaigns. That's not to mention his 1.1 turnovers per contest for the 2024-25 Wolfpack currently mark a career low.
"I'm not worried about him," eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts confirmed about the 6-foot-2, 195-pound seasoned leader, a hero for the 2023-24 Wolfpack in the ACC Tournament who averaged 9.1 points in March to help power the program's first Final Four run in 41 years, following the loss to Kansas.
"Here's the thing about him: he's really tough on himself. He'll figure it out. You know, he's never been a scorer-scorer until late March. He'll get better. He'll understand. He'll watch tape. And he'll help us down the stretch.
"But I'm not overly concerned."
