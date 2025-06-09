Expert Ranks NC State Basketball Among Top Offseason Winners
NC State basketball saw six players from its 2024-25 roster bolt via the transfer route. That said, first-year Wolfpack head coach Will Wade and his staff had no issue finding those outbound transfers' replacements and more, as the program has secured eight transfer additions and four prizes from the recruiting trail this offseason.
ALSO READ: Premier Guards Lands on Wolfpack Recruiting Wishlist
As a result of NC State's transfer and recruiting wins, altogether consisting of primarily four-star talents, the roster-builders in Raleigh have drawn praise from national experts galore.
One such expert is The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman, who recently put the NC State basketball coaches among his top 10 offseason winners across the country. The Wolfpack, enjoying a combined eight four-star talents between the transfer and freshman arrivals, now checks in at No. 7 on his list.
Goodman named only one other ACC team in his top 10, placing the Louisville Cardinals one notch above NC State at No. 6 overall.
His top five are the Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Kentucky Wildcats, St. John's Red Storm, and defending national champion Florida Gators, respectively.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball offseason news.