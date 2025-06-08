Premier Guard Lands on NC State Basketball Recruiting Wishlist
As projected here at NC State Wolfpack On SI last week, Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star King Gibson has received an offer from first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and the Wolfpack.
Gibson, a North Carolina native who has also popped up on the 2027 recruiting radars of two more ACC programs on Tobacco Road in Duke and UNC, advertised his NC State basketball offer via the following social media post on Saturday.
The Wolfpack staff entered the loaded King Gibson sweepstakes after the 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard completed his unofficial visit in Raleigh.
Checking in at No. 14 overall and No. 1 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, Gibson has already racked up over a dozen offers in his recruitment. That list of suitors includes Michigan, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Florida State, and Penn State, among others.
Meanwhile, Will Wade and his crew have been notably active of late when it comes to pursuing preps on the 2027 trail. And there's no doubt King Gibson is one of the program's priority targets in the cycle.
