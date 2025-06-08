All Wolfpack

Premier Guard Lands on NC State Basketball Recruiting Wishlist

A recent NC State basketball visit resulted in an official offer for five-star King Gibson.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball
NC State basketball / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

As projected here at NC State Wolfpack On SI last week, Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star King Gibson has received an offer from first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and the Wolfpack.

ALSO READ: Surging North Carolina Recruit Prepares for NC State Visit

Gibson, a North Carolina native who has also popped up on the 2027 recruiting radars of two more ACC programs on Tobacco Road in Duke and UNC, advertised his NC State basketball offer via the following social media post on Saturday.

The Wolfpack staff entered the loaded King Gibson sweepstakes after the 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard completed his unofficial visit in Raleigh.

Checking in at No. 14 overall and No. 1 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, Gibson has already racked up over a dozen offers in his recruitment. That list of suitors includes Michigan, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Florida State, and Penn State, among others.

Meanwhile, Will Wade and his crew have been notably active of late when it comes to pursuing preps on the 2027 trail. And there's no doubt King Gibson is one of the program's priority targets in the cycle.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball