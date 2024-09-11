Explosive Forward Enters NC State Basketball Recruiting Radar

All Wolfpack

NC State basketball visited one of the top 2026 preps in Florida this week.

Six 2026 recruits appear on the NC State basketball offer sheet. Perhaps four-star forward Toni Bryant will soon become Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts' seventh target in the cycle.

On Wednesday, NC State recruiters were on hand for the junior standout at his North Tampa Christian Academy (Fla.). So were Houston coaches.

Bryant, a top-shelf athlete for his size who ranks No. 34 overall and No. 4 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, already holds over a dozen offers. That list includes blueblood Kansas, plus a handful of ACC schools in Florida State, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Louisville, and Wake Forest.

Following Bryant's surge in the rankings earlier this summer, 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins summarized the 6-foot-9, 200-pounder's upside:

"Toni Bryant impacts the game with his size, length and athleticism. [He] is exciting when he plays above the rim, and he's capable of making plays that others cannot. He is very talented and has already established himself as a sought-after players in the class."

The six early NC State basketball targets on the 2026 recruiting trail are Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) five-star guard JJ Andrews, Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer, Providence Day School (N.C.) four-star forward Kendre' Harrison, Germantown High School (Miss.) four-star center Sam Funches, Marshall High School (Va.) four-star center Latrell Allmond, and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Cody Peck.

