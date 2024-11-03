Familiar NC State Basketball Face Commentating Wolfpack Opener
NC State basketball tips off its 2024-25 season against the visiting USC Upstate Spartans in the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ACC Network Extra). And Wolfpack enthusiasts who tune in should recognize one of the names on the broadcast team.
ALSO READ: NC State Dealing With Some Injuries Ahead of 2024-25 Campaign
Casey Morsell, who started all 41 games as a graduate guard for the 2023-24 NC State basketball squad in capturing the program's first ACC Tournament title since 1987 and reaching its first Final Four since 1983, isn't pursuing a professional hoops career on the court. But he is honing his craft on the sideline, as he's set to be on the call for the Wolfpack-Spartans clash and several other of his alma mater's outings this season.
The 1,000-point NC State scorer — across only three campaigns in Raleigh after transferring from Virginia — will be an analyst for all of the Wolfpack's games streaming on ACC Network Extra in 2024-25, according to the program's press release on Sunday.
Of course, Casey Morsell, a 23-year-old from Maryland whose 95 career starts for the Pack are the most by anyone in the first seven years of head coach Kevin Keatts' tenure, probably won't need to refer to game notes often for several of the 2024-25 NC State basketball players.
After all, he's only seven months removed from being teammates with returning starters Michael O'Connell and Jayden Taylor, not to mention a few reserves in Ben Middlebrooks, Breon Pass, and Dennis Parker Jr.
Morsell's broadcasting debut conveniently coincides with the program's pregame ceremony to unveil the 2024 ACC Championship and Final Four banners.
ALSO READ: NC State Recruiting Prize in Prep Showcase's TJ Warren Bracket
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.