NC State Basketball Prize in Prep Showcase's TJ Warren Bracket
NC State basketball commit Zymicah Wilkins and the senior big man's Christ School (N.C.) squad will be at Raleigh's Broughton High School for the annual John Wall Holiday Invitational, Dec. 26-30.
And on Thursday, the event's social media accounts revealed that Wilkins & Co. will battle in the prestigious showcase's four-team TJ Warren Bracket, named after the former Holiday Invitational standout who went on to become the 2013-14 ACC Player of the Year as a mere sophomore for the Wolfpack.
As for the 6-foot-8, 215-pound Wilkins, the physical post prospect saw his ranking climb nine notches over the summer to his current spot at No. 81 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
He sits No. 11 among listed centers and No. 3 among North Carolina talents in the cycle.
Zymicah Wilkins announced his commitment to eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff in late September, joining the Wolfpack's first and still only other 2025 pledge in Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr.
Meanwhile, one potential 2026 NC State recruiting prize is also slated to compete at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. John Marshall High School (Va.), featuring a recent NC State basketball visitor and prime target for Kevin Keatts and his crew in four-star center Latrell Allmond, is part of the eight-team Coby White Bracket.
