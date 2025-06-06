All Wolfpack

Another Five-Star Interested in Revamped NC State Basketball Program

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his crew are gearing up to host premier 2027 combo guard King Gibson.

The reported 2027 NC State basketball wishlist doesn't include North Carolina native King Gibson just yet. Chances are it's only a matter of time, though.

Perhaps Gibson will reveal an offer from first-year Wolfpack head coach Will Wade and his staff as soon as this weekend. After all, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound five-star arrived in Raleigh for an unofficial visit on Thursday, and the bulk of the program's 2025-26 roster was on hand.

Gibson, who hails from nearby Burlington but attends prep juggernaut Montverde Academy (Fla.), has taken his grassroots prowess to new heights this spring. Facing top-shelf competition on the EYBL circuit, the fleet-footed wing is currently averaging 17.3 points, 3.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks for Team United.

Unsurprisingly, his recruitment is heating up. In fact, on Friday morning, On3's Jacob Polacheck reported that King Gibson listed blueblood recruiting powerhouse Kentucky among the programs reaching out to him of late.

He stacks up at No. 14 overall, No. 1 among combo guards, and No. 1 in Florida on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

