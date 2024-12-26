Five-Star Shines for NC State Basketball Alum at Prep Showcase

All Wolfpack

The NC State basketball coaches have eyes on Broughton star Jordan Page.

Potential 2027 NC State basketball recruiting target Jordan Page powered the Broughton High School (N.C.) Capitals, host of the annual John Wall Holiday Invitational, to a 57-43 win over the Ravenscroft School (N.C.) Ravens in the prestigious event's Day'Ron Sharpe Bracket opening quarterfinal matchup on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Page, a mere sophomore wing who has already drawn significant interest from eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff, finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists in the victory. He earned Player of the Game honors while displaying his athleticism, length, competitiveness, and beyond-his-years craft:

Broughton's first-year head coach is a former four-year NC State basketball starting forward in the 34-year-old Scott Wood. Of course, that could boost the Wolfpack's chances should Keatts eventually enter the Jordan Page sweepstakes with an offer.

One day into the four-day prep showcase at his school, which is located less than two miles from the NC State campus, Page is averaging 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals for the Capitals (8-3) this season. Again, he's just a sophomore.

At No. 11 overall on the 2027 ESPN 25, Jordan Page checks in at No. 2 among North Carolina talents in the cycle.

In other words, it's a safe bet that he will rack up a long list of powerhouse suitors in the next few years.

