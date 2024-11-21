NC State Basketball: Kevin Keatts Eyes Gifted North Carolina Recruit
Eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts' office is less than two miles from Broughton High School in Raleigh. And the Capitals boast five-star sophomore forward Jordan Page, one of the top 2027 prospects in the state.
So, it's no surprise that Keatts has been in Broughton's Holliday Gym a couple of times in recent months. Those short drives include a check-in back in early September and a scouting opportunity on Tuesday night, as the defending ACC champion orchestrator was on hand to watch the Caps' first home game of the season.
Broughton lost to the Heritage High School (N.C.) Huskies, 69-59, falling to 1-1 this season.
But Page, who ranks No. 8 overall and No. 2 among North Carolinians on the early 2027 ESPN 25, didn't disappoint. No, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound versatile wing finished with a team-high 15 points, marking his fifth straight double-digit scoring performance dating back to his breakout freshman campaign. He shot 5-for-13 from the field and 5-for-8 at the charity stripe, adding seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in the loss.
Although Jordan Page hasn't reported any offers, there's no doubt they'll begin piling up before long.
Assuming the NC State basketball recruiters eventually enter the fray, it shouldn't hurt that Broughton's first-year head coach is a former four-year Wolfpack starting forward in the 34-year-old Scott Wood.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.