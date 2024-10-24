Tar Heels 'Heavy Favorite' for NC State Basketball Target
Caldwell Academy (N.C.) forward Cole Cloer, No. 25 overall and No. 1 among North Carolina prospects on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, has held an offer from NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his crew since his 16th birthday in September 2023.
The Wolfpack recruiters were among his first high-major suitors. Plus, they have checked in on the smoothly versatile four-star countless times since, including a trip to his school this September.
But nearby rival UNC made Cloer look like a priority in May when he became the first 2026 talent to report an offer from Hubert Davis and his staff. Also noteworthy, Chapel Hill is even closer to where the 6-foot-7, 185-pound Cloer began his prep career at Orange High School in Hillsborough, N.C., before transferring to Caldwell Academy in Greensboro for his upcoming junior campaign.
Over the summer, months after visiting both the Wolfpack and Tar Heels last season, Cloer told ZAGSBLOG's Sam Lance that he's "definitely going to hit up NC State and Carolina again."
So, Keatts & Co. appear to be legit contenders. However, Rivals' David Sisk applied the "heavy favorite" tag to UNC this week:
"Cloer hasn't taken any official visits, but he is firmly at the top of the radar for Hubert Davis in the Class of 2026. UNC is considered the early heavy favorite for the Tar Heel native."
Cloer continues adding offers in his high-profile recruitment. That list already features a few more hopefuls from the ACC in Louisville, Wake Forest, and most recently, Miami.
"I love Coach Keatts," Cole Cloer explained to Sam Lance during their chat at Peach Jam back in July. "Coach Keatts is a great guy, great coach who obviously brought them to the Final Four with a team people wouldn't expect. And then the players seem like they love him, seems like he's a great guy to hang out with."
He's one of six 2026 recruits on the reported NC State basketball wishlist.
