Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at UNC

At face value, NC State's rivalry matchup against North Carolina and the Smith Center looks like a slam dunk for the Wolfpack.

Coach Kevin Keatts' team is playing good basketball of late and it needs this win to stay on the right side of the NCAA tournament bubble. The Tar Heels, meanwhile, are in the throes of an epic slump, having lost seven straight while falling to 10-17 overall (3-13 in the ACC).

Nothing, however, is ever routine when it comes to the Wolfpack ... especially where UNC is concerned.

That was the case in Raleigh on Jan. 27 when the wounded Tar Heels played their best game of the season in beating State 75-65 at PNC Arena. And that was without injured star point guard Cole Anthony.

Anthony is back and his 19 point per game average are back. But he's not the player State is most concerned about. That honor would go to junior big man Garrison Brooks, who terrorized the Wolfpack for 25 points and 11 rebounds in that win a month ago -- which, by the way, was the last time UNC won a game.

Keeping Brooks and fellow big Armando Bacot off the glass and staying out of foul trouble figure to be deciding factors in this one. So will State's ability to make some shots and not turn the ball over.

If there's one thing the Wolfpack has going for it, it's that its last two wins in this series have come here at the Dean Dome.

PREGAME

The usual starting lineup of Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Manny Bates for State. UNC counters with Cole Anthony, Brandon Robinson, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot ...

Brooks missed the Tar Heels' game at Louisville on Saturday with an unspecified illness. He returned to practice on Monday and appears to be back at full strength for the matchup with the Wolfpack ...

A lot of State fans in the house tonight, as evidenced by the loud "Wolfpack" at the end of the national anthem ...

Bill Covington, Michael Stephens and Tony Henderson are the men in stripes tonight ...

Bryce was held scoreless in the first meeting with the Tar Heels on Jan. 27, going 0 for 8 from the floor. Needless to say, State needs him to be on his game tonight. .... It could also use the "Good Markell" to be here as well ...

The start is bewing delayed by some wetness on the floor. It's been dried up and here we go ...

FIRST HALF

Johnson with a quick three and Bates alley oop. Now Johnson hard to the hoop makes it 7-0 ... Good start, but remember, State was up 7-0 last time before the bottom dropped out ...

Now Markell from downtown ... 10-0. Still too early to tell, but it sure looks a lot like the "Good Markell" tonight ...

UNC is finally on the board as Anthony takes Daniels along the baseline, scores and is fouled. But misses the free throw ...

Keatts put Braxton Beverly in to get Johnson a couple extra possessions before the TV timeout, but it turned into about four possessions and UNC responds by scoring six unanswered points before the Wolfpack finally gets a whistle (on a Bryce offensive foul). That didn't workout well.

First TV timeout: State 13, UNC 8

Brooks with an offensive rebound, Bates with his second foul and UNC is back to within two ...

Game on ...

Now two fouls on Daniels ...

If Christian Keeling played State every game, he'd be an All-American ... He's 3 of 3 for six points.

Fouls are State 6, UNC 2.

Under 12 TV timeout: Wolfpack 17, Tar Heels 15

Two fouls on Bacot, trying to get position on Funderburk down low. Roy keeps him in the game ...

Terrible call on Funderburk. He was standing still with arms raised. You have to be more consistent than that Tony Henderson ...

Hellems with two now. Eight teams fouls on State ...

Pat Andree makes his first appearance. Wolfpack is in borderline serious foul trouble ...

Beverly with State's last five points to extend the lead back to six as the chant of "Wolf" "Pack" can be heard at the Smith Center ...

Under 8 TV timeout: State 26, UNC 23

Just like the last time, Brooks is eating State up inside. That's his third and-one already tonight. He's got 11 points and three offensive rebounds. ...

Andree with two fouls now ... 10 on the Wolfpack (UNC has four) ...

Under 4 TV timeout: State 33, UNC 32

Funderburk and Danny Dixon on the court at the same time. I believe it's the first time all season that has happened ...

Pierce fouled by Dixon. He comes up limping, but will shoot two to try and tie the score. He makes one ...

A lot of contact on that Bryce drive. No call ...

Brooks back Dixon in and scores. UNC leads for the first time, 38-37 ...

And now they call a touch foul on Anthony 25 feet from the basket ...

State is 1 for its last 8 from the floor and has gone just over two minutes without scoring ...

Each team turns the ball over twice in the final 18 seconds and Leaky Black ends up scoring at the buzzer to give UNC a 3-point lead heading into the break.

Great start, miserable finish for the Wolfpack.

Halftime: UNC 40, State 37