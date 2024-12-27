Huge NC State Basketball Target Flirts With Double-Double in Raleigh
Entering the John Marshall High School (Va.) Justices' trip to the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh this week, prime 2026 NC State basketball recruiting target and former Wolfpack visitor Latrell Almond was averaging 21.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for his undefeated squad.
And in the talent-packed event's Coby White Bracket opening quarterfinal matchup on Thursday afternoon, Allmond came up only one point shy of a double-double in helping the Justices (8-0) advance via a 70-44 victory over the Clayton High School (N.C.) Comets.
The 6-foot-8, 225-pound big man, a former teammate to second-year NC State basketball guard Dennis Parker Jr., finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, and one steal across his 26 minutes on the floor.
Allmond and the Justices next face the winner of Friday's quarterfinal showdown between Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) and Southern High School (N.C.) in the semifinals at 2 p.m. ET Saturday. All of the Coby White Bracket games take place at Broughton High School, less than two miles from the NC State campus.
Speaking of the NC State campus, Allmond has already checked out the Wolfpack on a couple of unofficial visits, most recently in early August.
Latrell Allmond, a four-star prospect checking in at No. 61 overall and No. 5 among centers on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, plans to wait until next year before deciding on a college destination. No 247Sports Crystal Ball picks exist in the race, and he hasn't named finalists.
Given his trips to Raleigh and the fact that NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts has been in pursuit of Allmond since extending an offer last year, the Wolfpack appears to have as good of a shot as any program to come out on top, at least at this early juncture.
He is one of a handful of NC State targets on the 2026 recruiting trail.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.